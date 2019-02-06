Log in
3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY (MMM)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

3M Gives Back through Celebrity Challenge at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Students and Charities Win

02/06/2019 | 07:26pm EST

3M is committed to solving problems and improving lives, through its scientific capabilities and through investing in people. Today at the 3M Celebrity Challenge, 3M invested in the education of two local area high school students who were awarded with scholarships to further pursue their educational goals. Each of their schools also received funding to use at their discretion for other college-bound seniors.

At the 3M Celebrity Challenge today, Salinas High School Senior Grace Gonzales receives a scholarshi ...

At the 3M Celebrity Challenge today, Salinas High School Senior Grace Gonzales receives a scholarship from Paul Keel, senior vice president, 3M Business Development and Marketing-Sales. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sophia Buraglio, Carmel High School, and Grace Gonzales, Salinas High School, were selected based on essays that addressed the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, how they see 3M uniquely positioned to address the goals, and why.

“Science encompasses the study of all aspects of the natural world and technology,” Gonzales said in her essay. “I believe that 3M can serve as a model to all companies and lead the way in efficient energy. They can be a trend setter.”

In her essay, Buraglio said, “Corporations like 3M are poised to become a catalyst for a surge of positive change, and have the potential to bring about a great deal of good. When individuals and large businesses join their efforts, the state of the world slowly and steadily starts to look a little more optimistic.”

3M funds scholarship programs and partners with local schools to get students excited about their education, especially in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

“When it comes to giving back, this golf tournament has been a fantastic means to do just that for many students like Sophia and Grace, who demonstrated great understanding and insight in their essays,” said Paul Keel, senior vice president, 3M Business Development and Marketing-Sales.

In addition to the scholarships, the winners of the 3M Celebrity Challenge donate their prize money to their charity of choice. In the past, celebrities have played to raise money for philanthropic organizations in support of multiple sclerosis, animal welfare, and housing for families and children undergoing cancer treatments.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $33 billion in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.


© Business Wire 2019
