3M Company

3M COMPANY (MMM)
News

3M Names Dambisa Moyo a Director, Boosting Board to 13

08/13/2018 | 06:18pm CEST

By Colin Kellaher

3M on Monday said it named Dambisa Moyo a director, expanding the board to 13 members from 12.

The St. Paul, Minn., conglomerate said Ms. Moyo, who qualifies as an independent director, is the founder and chief executive of Mildstorm LLC and previously worked at Goldman Sachs Group in various roles, including as an economist.

3M said Ms. Moyo, who also serves as a director at Barclays and Chevron, will serve on the board's audit and finance committees.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

