3M Company

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
02/18 02:06:26 pm
158.825 USD   -1.36%
01:44p3M Names Penny Wise President of 3M Canada
DJ
07:15aDuPont Replaces CEO Amid Struggle to Expand Sales
DJ
03:31a3M : Eckhart Grows Specialty Automation Capability With 3M and KUKA
BU
3M Names Penny Wise President of 3M Canada

02/18/2020 | 01:44pm EST

By Colin Kellaher

3M Co. on Tuesday said it named Penny Wise president of 3M Canada.

The St. Paul, Minn., manufacturing and technology giant said Ms. Wise was most recently global marketing director of its safety and industrial business group.

3M said Ms. Wise succeeds Lars Hanseid, who will now serve as vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa corporate affairs and governance and managing director of 3M's North Europe region, based out of London.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY -1.43% 158.69 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.50% 525.11 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.43% 164.83 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
Latest news on 3M COMPANY
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33 538 M
EBIT 2020 7 392 M
Net income 2020 5 525 M
Debt 2020 16 228 M
Yield 2020 3,72%
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,25x
EV / Sales2021 3,13x
Capitalization 92 677 M
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 175,24  $
Last Close Price 161,01  $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julie L. Bushman Executive Vice President-International Operations
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Banovetz CTO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Edward Michael Liddy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-8.73%92 677
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.15%128 845
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY14.96%112 051
SIEMENS AG-7.43%94 796
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.58%59 902
HITACHI, LTD.-11.25%36 180
