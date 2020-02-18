3M Names Penny Wise President of 3M Canada

By Colin Kellaher

3M Co. on Tuesday said it named Penny Wise president of 3M Canada.

The St. Paul, Minn., manufacturing and technology giant said Ms. Wise was most recently global marketing director of its safety and industrial business group.

3M said Ms. Wise succeeds Lars Hanseid, who will now serve as vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa corporate affairs and governance and managing director of 3M's North Europe region, based out of London.

