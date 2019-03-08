3M : Open Names University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital One of Its Primary Charities

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph to serve as 3M Open ambassador

3M Open officials announced today that University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital will receive a portion of the proceeds from the tournament to help support the hospital’s outstanding work in improving the lives of children. This gift is made possible through the newly established 3M Open Fund.

The 3M Open, a premier stop on the PGA TOUR, will take place the first week of July at the TPC Twin Cities. One of its primary goals is to enhance the quality of life in the community. University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital saves lives and changes outcomes for thousands of children in Minnesota and around the world.

“This tournament represents golf that matters,” said Paul Keel, senior vice president, 3M Business Development and Marketing-Sales. “3M cares about the communities where we live and work. Through the 3M Open Fund, we are happy to direct proceeds from the event to help University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital and the patients and families it serves right here in Minnesota.”

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, a champion for University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, will extend his role to become an official ambassador for the 3M Open. As part of his activities, Rudolph will compete in the Wednesday Pro-Am as well as visit with patrons, corporate partners and PGA TOUR players throughout the week.

Because of his generous commitments to community service, Rudolph was the 2017 and 2018 Vikings’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, considered one of the league’s most prestigious honors. In December 2017, Rudolph and his wife, Jordan, opened Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital by making the naming gift and galvanizing community support for the $1.63 million space. The End Zone is a place for children undergoing treatments and their siblings to engage in therapeutic play and just be kids.

“The work Jordan and I do at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital would not be possible without the support from Minnesota-based companies like 3M,” said Kyle Rudolph. “I am extremely proud to be the ambassador for the 3M Open and to spread the word about the tournament, its commitment to our community and, specifically, to University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.”

As Minnesota’s only children’s hospital that is part of an academic health center, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital is home to one of the nation’s top-10 pediatric research programs and is a driving force in educating the next generation of children’s health care providers. The state-of-the-art hospital incorporates modern space, ecological design and operating efficiencies.

“The University has a long-standing relationship with 3M, a brand synonymous with Minnesota, and we are grateful for our new partnership with the 3M Open,” said Joseph Neglia, MD, MPH, physician in chief of University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. "Together with the 3M Open, we will make a lasting impact for patients and their families.”

“We are honored to be able to assist this outstanding organization through the 3M Open Fund and raise awareness of all the good that is being done at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital,” said Peter Mele, tournament director of the 3M Open. “We are equally excited to partner with Kyle Rudolph, who does outstanding work for the communities in which we all live.”

In the coming months leading up to tournament week, scheduled for July 1–7, the 3M Open will announce more charitable partners.

To purchase tickets, which will help support University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, visit the tournament’s website: www.3MOpen.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $33 million in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About the 3M Open

A PGA TOUR event, the 3M Open inaugural event will take place July 1–7, 2019, at the TPC Twin Cities. Managed by Pro Links Sports, the tournament benefits local programs through the 3M Open Fund. For more information, please visit www.3mopen.com. Follow the 3M Open at facebook.com/3MOpen and on Twitter @3MOpen.

About University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital

Ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital provides a broad range of more than 55 pediatric programs and specialties, including surgery, imaging, neonatal and pediatric intensive care, cardiac and oncology services, blood and marrow and organ transplantation, and more. Our innovative approaches and affiliation with the University of Minnesota has led to several firsts, including the first successful pediatric blood marrow transplant, infant heart transplant in Minnesota and cochlear ear implant surgery for a child. Learn more about the lifesaving work taking place at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital at www.mhealth.org/childrens.

