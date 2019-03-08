3M : Open Names University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital One of Its Primary Charities

3M Open officials announced today that University of Minnesota Masonic
Children’s Hospital will receive a portion of the proceeds from the
tournament to help support the hospital’s outstanding work in improving
the lives of children. This gift is made possible through the newly
established 3M Open Fund.
The 3M Open, a premier stop on the PGA TOUR, will take place the first
week of July at the TPC Twin Cities. One of its primary goals is to
enhance the quality of life in the community. University of Minnesota
Masonic Children’s Hospital saves lives and changes outcomes for
thousands of children in Minnesota and around the world.
“This tournament represents golf that matters,” said Paul Keel, senior
vice president, 3M Business Development and Marketing-Sales. “3M cares
about the communities where we live and work. Through the 3M Open Fund,
we are happy to direct proceeds from the event to help University of
Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital and the patients and families it
serves right here in Minnesota.”
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, a champion for University of Minnesota
Masonic Children’s Hospital, will extend his role to become an official
ambassador for the 3M Open. As part of his activities, Rudolph will
compete in the Wednesday Pro-Am as well as visit with patrons, corporate
partners and PGA TOUR players throughout the week.
Because of his generous commitments to community service, Rudolph was
the 2017 and 2018 Vikings’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the
Year Award, considered one of the league’s most prestigious honors. In
December 2017, Rudolph and his wife, Jordan, opened Kyle Rudolph’s End
Zone at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital by making
the naming gift and galvanizing community support for the $1.63 million
space. The End Zone is a place for children undergoing treatments and
their siblings to engage in therapeutic play and just be kids.
“The work Jordan and I do at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s
Hospital would not be possible without the support from Minnesota-based
companies like 3M,” said Kyle Rudolph. “I am extremely proud to be the
ambassador for the 3M Open and to spread the word about the tournament,
its commitment to our community and, specifically, to University of
Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.”
As Minnesota’s only children’s hospital that is part of an academic
health center, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital is
home to one of the nation’s top-10 pediatric research programs and is a
driving force in educating the next generation of children’s health care
providers. The state-of-the-art hospital incorporates modern space,
ecological design and operating efficiencies.
“The University has a long-standing relationship with 3M, a brand
synonymous with Minnesota, and we are grateful for our new partnership
with the 3M Open,” said Joseph Neglia, MD, MPH, physician in chief of
University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. "Together with
the 3M Open, we will make a lasting impact for patients and their
families.”
“We are honored to be able to assist this outstanding organization
through the 3M Open Fund and raise awareness of all the good that is
being done at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital,” said
Peter Mele, tournament director of the 3M Open. “We are equally excited
to partner with Kyle Rudolph, who does outstanding work for the
communities in which we all live.”
In the coming months leading up to tournament week, scheduled for July
1–7, the 3M Open will announce more charitable partners.
To purchase tickets, which will help support University of Minnesota
Masonic Children’s Hospital, visit the tournament’s website: www.3MOpen.com.
About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to
improve lives daily. With $33 million in sales, our 93,000 employees
connect with customers around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative
solutions to the world problems at www.3M.com
or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.
About the 3M Open
A PGA TOUR event, the 3M Open inaugural
event will take place July 1–7, 2019, at the TPC Twin Cities. Managed by
Pro Links Sports, the tournament benefits local programs through the 3M
Open Fund. For more information, please visit www.3mopen.com.
Follow the 3M Open at facebook.com/3MOpen and on Twitter @3MOpen.
About University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital
Ranked
among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report,
University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital provides a broad
range of more than 55 pediatric programs and specialties, including
surgery, imaging, neonatal and pediatric intensive care, cardiac and
oncology services, blood and marrow and organ transplantation, and
more. Our innovative approaches and affiliation with the University of
Minnesota has led to several firsts, including the first successful
pediatric blood marrow transplant, infant heart transplant in Minnesota
and cochlear ear implant surgery for a child. Learn more about the
lifesaving work taking place at University of Minnesota Masonic
Children’s Hospital at www.mhealth.org/childrens.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005322/en/