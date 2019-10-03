3M : Post-it Brand Announces Integration with Trello, Turning Ideas On Paper Into Digital Project Plans

The new Post-it App and Trello integration transforms Post-it Notes into digital cards on Trello to move projects from ideation to action

Post-it Brand from 3M announced an integration with visual project collaboration software Trello, giving Post-it App users the ability to turn their paper Post-it Notes into digital project plans, assign owners, and track status through Trello’s web, mobile and desktop apps.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005119/en/

The Post-it App and Trello integration transforms Post-it Notes into digital cards on Trello to move projects from ideation to action (Photo: Business Wire)

Post-it Notes continue to be a favorite tool within the workplace for brainstorms, meetings and quick notes. The integration of Trello with the Post-it App gives visual and creative thinkers the flexibility to start their ideation process on paper and seamlessly progress with the project digitally, making it easy to collaborate with teammates and keep work moving, even on the go.

“The Post-it Brand is partnering with innovation leaders like Trello to augment our tools to enable work to be done, anytime and anywhere,” said Remi Kent, Global Business Director, Post-it Brand. “Trello is an incredibly simple, intuitive and flexible digital platform; their dedication to helping teams work more collaboratively and get more work done aligns with how the Post-it Brand envisions supporting team success. Now, millions of people are able to experience the best of both worlds from each platform and take their big ideas virtually anywhere.”

To use the integration, users of the Post-it App can take a photo of up to 200 Post-it Notes. Each Post-it Note will be recognized as an individual card that can be uploaded to a Trello board. From there, users can organize their cards into project phases, assign owners, add deadlines, attach assets and more.

“Many great ideas start out as scribbles on Post-it Notes during meetings or in between tasks,” said Michael Pryor, Founder and Head of Trello. “After the momentum of a brainstorm or a full day of meetings winds down, many people are faced with the ‘next step’ problem – how to organize and move forward with the exciting ideas that they’ve captured. Trello’s integration with the Post-it App provides a place where intent can become action.”

The Post-it App recognizes all square Post-it Notes, from 3” x 3” to Post-it Big Notes. The Post-it App is available for free download in the Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play store for Android by searching “Post-it” or visit Post-it.com/app.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $33 billion in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005119/en/