3M : Probes Potential FCPA Violation in China -- Update

3M Co. said it was conducting an internal investigation into possible violations of U.S. anticorruption laws after discovering suspect travel and record-keeping by its marketing employees in China.

The maker of Post-it Notes and industrial adhesives said in a financial filing on Friday that it had retained outside counsel and a forensic accounting firm to help conduct the investigation. 3M said it disclosed the investigation to the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 23.

The Justice Department didn't respond to a request for comment. 3M and the SEC declined to comment.

Shares in 3M fell 3% in afternoon trading.

3M said the possible violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act were done by employees of certain business groups based in China.

The FCPA prohibits bribes to foreign government officials by companies listed on a U.S. stock exchange or with other ties to the U.S.

FCPA probes have resulted in government settlements with some companies. Outside law firms and auditors paid by the companies under scrutiny still do a large share of the investigative work in FCPA cases, typically turning over their findings to the government. The Justice Department in 2016 introduced a program that gives more lenient penalties to companies that self-report potential FCPA violations.

3M's public disclosure came one day after the company reported a second-straight quarter of declining sales in China. The company made 11% of its sales in China last year.

3M has operated in China since 1984 and says it was the first foreign-owned company to operate outside a special development zone for foreign firms. The St. Paul, Minn.-based company sells an array of its products in China from coatings for cars to face masks that people wear to protect themselves from air pollution.

