3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/26 04:02:33 pm
173.98 USD   -2.33%
3M : Probes Potential FCPA Violations in China -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
3M : Probes Potential FCPA Violations in China -- 3rd Update

07/26/2019 | 05:56pm EDT

By Austen Hufford and Dylan Tokar

3M Co. said it was conducting an internal investigation into possible violations of U.S. anticorruption laws after discovering suspect travel and record-keeping related to marketing its products in China.

The company said in a financial filing on Friday that it had retained outside counsel and a forensic accounting firm to help conduct the investigation. 3M said it disclosed the investigation to the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 23.

"We have high expectations of all our employees and business partners, and expect that our business dealings are done in compliance with the law," 3M said in a statement.

The Justice Department and the SEC declined to comment.

Shares in 3M fell 2.3% to $173.98 Friday.

3M said the possible violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act were made by business groups based in China.

The FCPA prohibits bribes to foreign government officials by companies listed on a U.S. stock exchange or with other ties to the U.S.

It isn't 3M's first brush with the U.S. anticorruption law. In 2009, the company contacted the Justice Department and SEC to disclose a prior internal probe into reports of bid-rigging and bribery by a subsidiary in Turkey.

The government investigations remained open for over three years, until U.S. authorities in 2013 said they were closing their probes without taking an enforcement action.

The Justice Department cited 3M's voluntary disclosure of the issue, cooperation and steps it had taken to enhance its anticorruption compliance program, according to a securities filing at the time.

The Justice Department and the SEC have traditionally been more lenient with companies that self-disclose potential legal issues and cooperate with prosecutors. In 2016, the department launched a program that gives companies that disclose FCPA violations up to a 50% discount off a fine, or a pass on prosecution, under certain circumstances.

3M's public disclosure came one day after the company reported a second-straight quarter of declining sales in China. The company made 11% of its sales in China last year. 3M has operated in China since 1984 and says it was the first foreign-owned company to operate outside a special development zone for foreign firms.The St. Paul, Minn.-based company sells an array of its products in China from coatings for cars to face masks that people wear to protect themselves from air pollution.

Write to Austen Hufford at austen.hufford@wsj.com and Dylan Tokar at dylan.tokar@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32 494 M
EBIT 2019 7 216 M
Net income 2019 5 016 M
Debt 2019 11 791 M
Yield 2019 3,23%
P/E ratio 2019 20,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,44x
EV / Sales2020 3,30x
Capitalization 100 B
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 180,69  $
Last Close Price 173,98  $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Inge G. Thulin Executive Chairman
Julie L. Bushman Executive Vice President-International Operations
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric D. Hammes Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-6.51%102 474
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL31.52%125 029
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY41.08%90 958
SIEMENS AG0.00%89 298
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS25.27%51 681
HITACHI, LTD.39.19%35 398
