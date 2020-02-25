Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

3M : Recognized by Ethisphere Institute as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 7th Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 06:03am EST

The Ethisphere Institute today recognized 3M for ethics and integrity in business conduct and compliance for the seventh straight year. 3M is one of only eight industrial companies worldwide to be honored this year.

Recognizing that corporate integrity, character and transparency impact the public trust of companies, the Ethisphere Institute defines and advances standards of ethical business practices through data-driven insights.

“For more than a century, we have built a foundation of trust and unwavering integrity in all that we do,” said Michael Duran, 3M vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer. “Our success as a company depends on all of us to make the right decisions every day. This recognition is a collective effort by our 96,000 employees around the world. Our ethics and values are what make 3M a great place to work.”

3M’s Code of Conduct is part of 3M’s values and is viewed as a competitive advantage. It is an integral factor in 3M’s high reputation among consumers and across many industries. 3M leaders create and promote a workplace environment where compliance and ethical business conduct are expected and encouraged through leading by example.

3M is one of only 132 companies around the world designated as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2020. Ethisphere evaluates companies in five categories: ethics and compliance program, culture of ethics, corporate citizenship and responsibility, governance, and leadership and reputation.

You can learn more about 3M’s Code of Conduct and Ethics & Compliance by visiting: https://www.3m.com/3M/en_US/ethics-compliance/code/

The full list of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on 3M COMPANY
06:03a3M : Recognized by Ethisphere Institute as One of the World's Most Ethical Compa..
BU
02/203M : Reaches Settlement Agreement with Wolverine Worldwide
BU
02/19EXCLUSIVE : Unilever, 3M on list of firms eligible for China loans to ease coron..
RE
02/19DuPont Deal Maker Returns As Chief -- WSJ
DJ
02/18DuPont Replaces CEO Amid Struggle to Expand Sales -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/18DuPont Replaces CEO Amid Struggle to Expand Sales -- Update
DJ
02/183M Names Penny Wise President of 3M Canada
DJ
02/18DuPont Replaces CEO Amid Struggle to Expand Sales
DJ
02/183M : Eckhart Grows Specialty Automation Capability With 3M and KUKA
BU
02/18FY19 : stability despite the Turkish burden (Cementir Holding)
AL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33 535 M
EBIT 2020 7 389 M
Net income 2020 5 521 M
Debt 2020 16 228 M
Yield 2020 3,92%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,10x
EV / Sales2021 2,98x
Capitalization 87 808 M
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 175,24  $
Last Close Price 152,55  $
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julie L. Bushman Executive Vice President-International Operations
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Banovetz CTO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Ty Silberhorn Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-13.53%87 808
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-0.98%124 897
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY6.27%103 580
SIEMENS AG-13.42%88 810
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.1.91%58 371
HITACHI, LTD.0.22%36 507
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group