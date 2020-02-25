3M : Recognized by Ethisphere Institute as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 7th Consecutive Year

The Ethisphere Institute today recognized 3M for ethics and integrity in business conduct and compliance for the seventh straight year. 3M is one of only eight industrial companies worldwide to be honored this year.

Recognizing that corporate integrity, character and transparency impact the public trust of companies, the Ethisphere Institute defines and advances standards of ethical business practices through data-driven insights.

“For more than a century, we have built a foundation of trust and unwavering integrity in all that we do,” said Michael Duran, 3M vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer. “Our success as a company depends on all of us to make the right decisions every day. This recognition is a collective effort by our 96,000 employees around the world. Our ethics and values are what make 3M a great place to work.”

3M’s Code of Conduct is part of 3M’s values and is viewed as a competitive advantage. It is an integral factor in 3M’s high reputation among consumers and across many industries. 3M leaders create and promote a workplace environment where compliance and ethical business conduct are expected and encouraged through leading by example.

3M is one of only 132 companies around the world designated as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2020. Ethisphere evaluates companies in five categories: ethics and compliance program, culture of ethics, corporate citizenship and responsibility, governance, and leadership and reputation.

You can learn more about 3M’s Code of Conduct and Ethics & Compliance by visiting: https://www.3m.com/3M/en_US/ethics-compliance/code/

The full list of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005322/en/