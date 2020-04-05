3M : Responds to Inaccurate Reporting on Alleged Seizure of N95 Respirator Shipments

3M Extends Offer of Support to German Authorities to Investigate Potentially Fraudulent Activity

3M issued the following statement in response to inaccurate media reports alleging a shipment of 3M personal protective equipment (PPE) was seized and diverted by U.S. authorities on Friday, April 3, while in transit from a 3M China facility to Berlin Police:

“3M has no evidence to suggest 3M products have been seized. 3M has no record of any order of respirators from China for the Berlin police. We cannot speculate where this report originated.”

3M has extended an offer of help to the German authorities to try to determine if this false report is the result of fraudulent activity. We have extended this offer to all countries seeking to verify the authenticity of offers to sell respirators. 3M is committed to combating any illegal activity in connection with our products and the COVID-19 outbreak and is working with law enforcement to identify and punish perpetrators.

3M will continue to correct misinformation about our efforts to manufacture and distribute these products globally.

3M will continue to maximize the amount of respirators we can produce for heroic healthcare workers in the U.S. and worldwide, as we have done so since January when this global crisis began.

