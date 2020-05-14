Log in
3M Company

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report
05/14 07:30:37 am
135.68 USD   -0.32%
07:32a3M : Enters Three-Year Collaboration Agreement with Wrapmate
BU
07:09a3M CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:06a3M : Sales Fall 11% in April Amid Pandemic
DJ
3M : Sales Fall 11% in April Amid Pandemic

05/14/2020 | 07:06am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

3M Co. said Thursday that sales fell 11% in April to $2.3 billion as the need for face masks has surged while demand for other goods in its product line, such as industrial glues, has fallen amid factory closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sales in the transportation and electronics segment declined 20%, while consumer-segment sales fell 5% and safety-and-industrial sales fell 11%, said the company, which has pulled its full-year guidance. Health-care sales grew 5% for the month.

Organic local-currency sales, which includes volume and selling-price adjustments, fell 12% in April, 3M said. Acquisitions, net of divestitures, lifted sales by 3%, while foreign-currency translation weighed sales down by 2%.

In Asia Pacific, where the pandemic first had an effect earlier this year, sales fell 5% in April. Europe, Middle East and Africa sales fell 12%, while Americas sales fell 13%, the company said.

3M said it continues to see end-market demand in personal safety, electronics, general cleaning, food safety and biopharma filtration. Meanwhile, demand was weak for other end markets such as oral care, automotive original-equipment manufacturing and aftermarket, general industrial and stationery and office.

"April sales results were largely in line with month-to-date trends we discussed during our first quarter earnings call," Chairman and Chief Executive Mike Roman said.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32 202 M
EBIT 2019 6 975 M
Net income 2019 4 799 M
Debt 2019 14 079 M
Yield 2019 4,16%
P/E ratio 2019 16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,87x
EV / Sales2020 3,01x
Capitalization 78 296 M
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 158,76  $
Last Close Price 136,12  $
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Patrick Banovetz CTO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Ty Silberhorn Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Edward Michael Liddy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-22.84%78 296
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-30.53%86 306
SIEMENS AG-26.12%74 110
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-48.12%50 646
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-15.11%48 176
HITACHI, LTD.-0.56%28 983
