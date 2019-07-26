3M : Says Co. Internally Investigating Possible Violations of FCPA

By Stephen Nakrosis

3M Co. (MMM) on Friday said it was conducting an internal investigation into possible violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act after discovering "certain travel activities and related funding and record keeping issues raising concerns, arising from marketing efforts by certain business groups based in China."

The company, in a 10-Q filing, said it had retained outside counsel and a forensic accounting firm to help conduct the investigation.

3M said it voluntarily disclosed the investigation to the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 23.

"The company cannot predict at this time the outcome of its investigation or what potential actions may be taken by the Department of Justice or Securities and Exchange Commission," it said.

