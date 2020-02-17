Log in
3M : Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for Enterprise IT

02/17/2020 | 09:01am EST

Global science and innovation leader uses AWS to modernize its infrastructure and drive efficiencies across its global manufacturing and supply chain

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that 3M (NYSE: MMM) is moving its enterprise IT infrastructure to AWS. As part of a company-wide enterprise IT transformation initiative, 3M is migrating its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, including accounting, supply chain management, manufacturing, product lifecycle management, and e-commerce, along with business-critical enterprise IT applications, to the world’s leading cloud. Using AWS’s proven global infrastructure and breadth and depth of services, 3M will modernize its infrastructure and drive operational efficiencies across its global operations.

For more than 100 years, 3M has provided customers with thousands of innovative products and solutions that improve lives across diverse markets including healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and a variety of other industries. Today, 3M has 96,000 employees globally that use its 51 technology platforms and 117,000 patents to drive innovation and serve customers around the world. Going forward, 3M plans to leverage AWS’s unmatched portfolio of services, including machine learning, analytics, storage, security, and databases to optimize and automate operational, manufacturing, and business processes, as well as product solutions. Through this move, 3M expects to drive efficiencies, and gain speed and agility in meeting 3M business and customer needs.

“AWS is integral to our enterprise IT transformation as we look for better ways to serve our customers, streamline the way we work, and compete globally,” said John Turner, Vice President, IT Systems and Chief Information Officer at 3M. “AWS, with its proven experience and highly performant global infrastructure, will deliver the agility, speed, and scalability 3M needs to launch new business processes and service models. We look forward to expanding our use of AWS’s portfolio of services, including analytics and machine learning, to gain greater insights and become an even more agile company in the cloud.”

“3M is leveraging AWS to drive change within its IT organization, and it will transform those improvements into delivery of new applications and services to meet 3M business needs,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. “For more than 100 years, 3M has had a relentless focus on innovation, making scientific discoveries that advance, enhance and improve every company, home, and life. AWS’s breadth and depth of services will help 3M continue to launch new business processes, bring increased customer focus, and keep its position as one of the world’s most successful diversified companies.”

About Amazon Web Services

For almost 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 69 Availability Zones (AZs) within 22 geographic regions, with announced plans for 16 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Spain. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.


© Business Wire 2020
