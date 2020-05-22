3M : Settles 2 Florida Lawsuits Related to Effort Against Fraudulent Products

By Josh Beckerman

3M Co., which has warned of fraud, price-gouging and counterfeiting of products including N95 masks during the coronavirus pandemic, said Friday that it settled two Florida lawsuits related to the issue.

The company said a suit against King Law Center, Chartered was "amicably resolved through a mutually beneficial agreement." Another suit against Ignite Capital Partners, Institutional Financial Sales LLC and Auta Lopes was settled after the parties conferred, and said the defendants "share an interest in reducing fraud and/or price-gouging and have jointly cooperated to reduce such activities."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com