3M Settles Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Tovis and Scientific Games

By Aisha Al-Muslim

3M Co. (MMM) has settled a patent infringement lawsuit against South Korea-based manufacturer Tovis Co. Ltd. and its subsidiary Tovis North America, and gaming products developer Scientific Games Corp.

St. Paul, Minn.-based 3M, the manufacturer of Post-it Notes and industrial products, and 3M Innovative Properties Co. had filed the suit last year in federal district court in Las Vegas against Tovis and its subsidiary Tovis North America, and Scientific Games. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed, 3M said Thursday.

The suit alleged that certain Tovis touch display products that are used by Scientific Games in its gaming machines infringed on several of 3M's U.S. patents.

The suit involved metal mesh conductor technology, which is widely used to build touch sensors for consumer and commercial applications, 3M said. Large format touch sensors often are used in interactive whiteboards, conferencing systems and digital signage displays.

"We will continue to defend our intellectual property to protect those investments against unauthorized use and infringement by metal mesh manufacturers, touch panel integrators, and original equipment manufacturers," Makoto Ishii, vice president and general manager of 3M's display materials and systems division, said in prepared remarks.

Tovis designs and sells industrial monitors used in gaming equipment, amusement equipment, slot machines and other products. Las Vegas-based Scientific Games provides gambling products and services to lottery, gambling, social and digital organizations worldwide.

