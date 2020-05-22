Log in
3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
Delayed Nyse - 05/22 04:10:00 pm
146.44 USD   +0.43%
3M : Settles Two Lawsuits in Florida

05/22/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

3M Company has settled two lawsuits connected with the company’s global efforts to combat fraud, price gouging and counterfeiting.

3M Company and King Law Center, Chartered have resolved the legal action 3M initiated in federal district court in Orlando, Florida. The Litigation has been amicably resolved through a mutually beneficial agreement, and the lawsuit has been dismissed with prejudice.

3M Company and Ignite Capital Partners, Institutional Financial Sales LLC, and Auta Lopes have settled a legal action filed in Tallahassee Florida federal district court.

3M initiated the Litigation. Defendants disputed and denied the claims asserted by 3M in the Litigation. The parties have conferred and the Litigation has been resolved. 3M and Defendants share an interest in reducing fraud and/or price-gouging and have jointly cooperated to reduce such activities. Ms. Lopes, a survivor of Covid-19 herself, praises 3M’s efforts in battling the virus.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.3M


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 732 M
EBIT 2020 6 315 M
Net income 2020 4 660 M
Debt 2020 14 108 M
Yield 2020 4,04%
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,19x
EV / Sales2021 3,06x
Capitalization 83 869 M
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 159,24 $
Last Close Price 145,81 $
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Patrick Banovetz CTO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Ty Silberhorn Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Michael L. Eskew Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-17.35%83 869
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.21%96 637
SIEMENS AG-19.61%81 499
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-41.94%56 681
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-8.65%51 844
HITACHI, LTD.-30.83%29 024
