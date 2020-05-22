3M : Settles Two Lawsuits in Florida

3M Company has settled two lawsuits connected with the company’s global efforts to combat fraud, price gouging and counterfeiting.

3M Company and King Law Center, Chartered have resolved the legal action 3M initiated in federal district court in Orlando, Florida. The Litigation has been amicably resolved through a mutually beneficial agreement, and the lawsuit has been dismissed with prejudice.

3M Company and Ignite Capital Partners, Institutional Financial Sales LLC, and Auta Lopes have settled a legal action filed in Tallahassee Florida federal district court.

3M initiated the Litigation. Defendants disputed and denied the claims asserted by 3M in the Litigation. The parties have conferred and the Litigation has been resolved. 3M and Defendants share an interest in reducing fraud and/or price-gouging and have jointly cooperated to reduce such activities. Ms. Lopes, a survivor of Covid-19 herself, praises 3M’s efforts in battling the virus.

