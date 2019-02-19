3M : Shingles with 3M™ Smog-reducing Granules Named Part of the New Healthy Holmes Specification for Holmes Approved Homes Builders

This builds on the work 3M and Mike Holmes are doing to protect the curb appeal of homes with shingles featuring Scotchgard™ Protector as a Holmes Approved Product

3M’s innovative Smog-reducing roofing granules that reduce air pollution have a new champion: Shingles with the new granules, and featuring Scotchgard™ Protector, are part of the new Healthy Holmes Specification for Holmes Approved Homes Builders. Building a commitment to sustainability into our products is just one way we apply science to help improve every life.

The recommended list of building materials was created by Mike Holmes as part of the Holmes Approved Homes program which stands for choosing the right products with the right technology, installed using the best building practices to build homes that go beyond residential standards, from construction to final inspection. The introduction of the Healthy Holmes specification was designed to help accelerate the adoption of more sustainable and healthier building materials alongside the commitment to MAKE IT RIGHT®.

Traditional roofing granules protect the asphalt layer of the shingles from solar UV degradation and must be durable enough to withstand the elements of natural weathering for the lifetime of the roof.

3M Smog-reducing granules harness the power of the sun to turn roofing shingles into a pollution-fighting surface. When the sun hits the granules, the photocatalytic coating transforms the smog pollution (nitrogen oxides) into water-soluble ions that safely wash away with rain. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory testing validated the photocatalytic materials used in the granules can reduce smog and contribute to cleaner air.

“It’s no secret that I’m passionate about healthy living and healthy homes,” said Mike Holmes Jr., TV host, professional contractor and healthy home advocate. “Our homes should help us, not harm us and if we can each do something for the environment with our building material choices, that’s fantastic! When I learned about the Smog-reducing granules from 3M, it was a natural extension to the work we are already doing together to educate homeowners about shingles featuring Scotchgard™ Protector that protect curb appeal and the look of homes keeping them free from black streaks caused by algae. Now we can also improve air quality with our roofing material choices.”

TIME Magazine recognized this innovation as one of the best inventions of 2018. Climate Resolve, a U.S. non-profit organization focused on local solutions to global climate change, has called the technology a step forward in addressing air quality and climate concerns.

“3M is leading the way with roofing technology solutions rooted in sustainability,” said Josh Orman, 3M strategy and marketing manager. “We are extremely excited to apply this science to a material that could potentially be on every home in America.”

3M will be briefing builders on the new technology at the Holmes Builder Summit hosted just prior to the opening of the International Builders’ Show where the Smog-reducing granules are also recognized as a finalist for the Best of IBS Awards in the Best Green Building Product category and Most Innovative Product category. Winners will be announced at the close of the show later this week and are chosen based on the best combination of innovation, design, functionality and usefulness to the builder and consumer.

“Sustainability and smart construction choices are important to us at 3M and we are pleased to see others in the industry join forces to help us progress the roofing industry toward more innovative solutions for the environment,” added Orman.

Learn more about 3M Smog-reducing Granules at www.3m.com/roofinggranules or 3M’s commitment to using science for the greater good at www.3m.com/sustainability.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $33 billion in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About The Holmes Group

The Holmes Group is an international brand with operations in independent media production, new-home building and home inspection, residential construction and renovation, as well as product development. The Holmes Group is responsible for developing and managing all HOLMES branded entities, including Make It Right Productions, Inc. Make It Right Releasing, HOLMES Approved Homes, MIKE HOLMES Inspections, HOLMES Approved Products, HOLMES Workwear and the Holmes Foundation. www.makeitright.ca.

3M and Scotchgard are trademarks of 3M Company. All other trademarks listed herein are owned by their respective companies.

