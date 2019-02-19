3M : Shingles with 3M™ Smog-reducing Granules Named Part of the New Healthy Holmes Specification for Holmes Approved Homes Builders

3M’s innovative Smog-reducing
roofing granules that reduce air pollution have a new champion:
Shingles with the new granules, and featuring Scotchgard™ Protector, are
part of the new Healthy Holmes Specification for Holmes Approved Homes
Builders. Building a commitment to sustainability into our products is
just one way we apply science to help improve every life.
The recommended list of building materials was created by Mike Holmes as
part of the Holmes Approved Homes program which stands for choosing the
right products with the right technology, installed using the best
building practices to build homes that go beyond residential standards,
from construction to final inspection. The introduction of the Healthy
Holmes specification was designed to help accelerate the adoption of
more sustainable and healthier building materials alongside the
commitment to MAKE IT RIGHT®.
Traditional roofing granules protect the asphalt layer of the shingles
from solar UV degradation and must be durable enough to withstand the
elements of natural weathering for the lifetime of the roof.
3M Smog-reducing granules harness the power of the sun to turn roofing
shingles into a pollution-fighting surface. When the sun hits the
granules, the photocatalytic coating transforms the smog pollution
(nitrogen oxides) into water-soluble ions that safely wash away with
rain. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory testing validated the
photocatalytic materials used in the granules can reduce smog and
contribute to cleaner air.
“It’s no secret that I’m passionate about healthy living and healthy
homes,” said Mike Holmes Jr., TV host, professional contractor and
healthy home advocate. “Our homes should help us, not harm us and if we
can each do something for the environment with our building material
choices, that’s fantastic! When I learned about the Smog-reducing
granules from 3M, it was a natural extension to the work we are already
doing together to educate homeowners about shingles featuring
Scotchgard™ Protector that protect curb appeal and the look of homes
keeping them free from black streaks caused by algae. Now we can also
improve air quality with our roofing material choices.”
TIME Magazine recognized this innovation as one of the best inventions
of 2018. Climate Resolve, a U.S. non-profit organization focused on
local solutions to global climate change, has called the technology a
step forward in addressing air quality and climate concerns.
“3M is leading the way with roofing technology solutions rooted in
sustainability,” said Josh Orman, 3M strategy and marketing manager. “We
are extremely excited to apply this science to a material that could
potentially be on every home in America.”
3M will be briefing builders on the new technology at the Holmes Builder
Summit hosted just prior to the opening of the International Builders’
Show where the Smog-reducing granules are also recognized as a finalist
for the Best of IBS Awards in the Best Green Building Product category
and Most Innovative Product category. Winners will be announced at the
close of the show later this week and are chosen based on the best
combination of innovation, design, functionality and usefulness to the
builder and consumer.
“Sustainability and smart construction choices are important to us at 3M
and we are pleased to see others in the industry join forces to help us
progress the roofing industry toward more innovative solutions for the
environment,” added Orman.
Learn more about 3M Smog-reducing Granules at www.3m.com/roofinggranules
or 3M’s commitment to using science for the greater good at www.3m.com/sustainability.
