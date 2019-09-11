Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

3M : Supports "Nobel Prize Series" Event in India to Discuss "Teaching and Learning"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 05:15pm EDT

Nobel laureates and world-leading experts will meet in Delhi and Punjab India, to address the topic of “Teaching and Learning” at the Nobel Prize Series, Sept. 11-13, 2019.

A new traveling exhibition “For the Greatest Benefit to Humankind” will open on Sept. 11, in Mohali, India. The world premier is part of a three-day unique program – Nobel Prize Series - highlighting issues relating to education and learning. The exhibition highlights how Nobel laureates have made the world a better place when it comes to discoveries and achievements that have helped save lives, feed humanity, connect people and save the planet.

“3M’s support of this event represents our commitment to strengthen the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and learning now and for the future,” said Kourosh Motalebi, 3M Corporate Affairs, leading 3M-Nobel strategic relationship. “Supporting underrepresented and under-resourced individuals who wish to pursue STEM opportunities is a key initiative for 3M. Our partnership with Nobel Media is a great opportunity to advance those efforts and help elevate the broader challenges of STEM learning.”

Participating laureates and panelists include May Britt-Moser (Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014), Serge Haroche (Nobel Prize in Physics 2012), Kailash Satyarthi (Nobel Peace Prize 2014) and Juleen R. Zierath, professor of clinical integrative physiology and head of the section of integrative physiology at the Dept. of Molecular Medicine and Surgery and Dept. of Physiology and Pharmacology at Karolinska Institute.

Nobel Prize Series India 2019 is organized in collaboration between Nobel Media and the Department of Bio-Technology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

3M and Nobel Media have collaborated since 2016 to hold international, inspirational events that have brought Nobel laureates to Delhi, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Santiago de Chile and Madrid. Their work together will continue over several years to bring light to important global issues.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $33 billion in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Nobel Media

Nobel Media spreads knowledge about Nobel Prize-awarded achievements and stimulates interest in science, literature and peace in line with Alfred Nobel’s vision and legacy. The company reaches a global audience of millions through its high-quality productions: The official digital channels of the Nobel Prize, the Nobel Prize Concert, as well as a series of intercontinental, inspirational lecture events featuring Nobel Laureates.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 3M COMPANY
05:15p3M : Supports "Nobel Prize Series" Event in India to Discuss "Teaching and Learn..
BU
09/093M : Announces Industrial Chemical 'PFAS' Environmental Initiatives, Actions
DJ
09/093M : Announces PFAS Initiatives & Actions
BU
09/06LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
NE
09/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Trade Tensions, Weak Data
DJ
08/28SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Continues to Investigate 3M Company's Directo..
BU
08/263M CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/21SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigating 3M Company's Directors and Offi..
PR
08/213M : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)
PU
08/193M : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32 538 M
EBIT 2019 7 221 M
Net income 2019 4 808 M
Debt 2019 12 631 M
Yield 2019 3,36%
P/E ratio 2019 20,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,37x
EV / Sales2020 3,25x
Capitalization 97 142 M
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 175,81  $
Last Close Price 168,86  $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Inge G. Thulin Executive Chairman
Julie L. Bushman Executive Vice President-International Operations
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric D. Hammes Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-11.38%97 142
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL28.38%122 036
SIEMENS AG-1.42%83 944
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY20.74%79 765
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS24.21%50 903
HITACHI, LTD.45.13%35 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group