3M : and sia Abrasives Industries AG Settle Patent Infringement Disputes

3M Company, 3M Deutschland GmbH, 3M Innovative Properties Company, sia Abrasives Deutschland GmbH and sia Abrasives Industries AG have settled patent infringement lawsuits brought by 3M in the District Court of Mannheim in Germany and the Federal Patent Court in St. Gallen, Switzerland, and Robert Bosch GmbH has withdrawn its related opposition to 3M’s patent rights.

The lawsuits concerned 3M’s patented technology relating to precision shaped abrasive grain. Terms of the settlement are confidential.

3M’s Cubitron™ II products containing precision shaped abrasive grain are widely used in high performance grinding and material removal applications for the metalworking and collision repair industries. Learn more about 3M’s Cubitron™ II technology at www.3m.com/3M/en_US/cubitronII-us.

