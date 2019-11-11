Log in
3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/11 09:42:32 am
170.865 USD   -1.32%
09:02a3M : and sia Abrasives Industries AG Settle Patent Infringement Disputes
BU
11/063M CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/303M : Joins Well Living Lab Alliance
BU
3M : and sia Abrasives Industries AG Settle Patent Infringement Disputes

11/11/2019 | 09:02am EST

3M Company, 3M Deutschland GmbH, 3M Innovative Properties Company, sia Abrasives Deutschland GmbH and sia Abrasives Industries AG have settled patent infringement lawsuits brought by 3M in the District Court of Mannheim in Germany and the Federal Patent Court in St. Gallen, Switzerland, and Robert Bosch GmbH has withdrawn its related opposition to 3M’s patent rights.

The lawsuits concerned 3M’s patented technology relating to precision shaped abrasive grain. Terms of the settlement are confidential.

3M’s Cubitron™ II products containing precision shaped abrasive grain are widely used in high performance grinding and material removal applications for the metalworking and collision repair industries. Learn more about 3M’s Cubitron™ II technology at www.3m.com/3M/en_US/cubitronII-us.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $33 billion in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32 242 M
EBIT 2019 6 874 M
Net income 2019 4 801 M
Debt 2019 13 980 M
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 21,1x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,54x
EV / Sales2020 3,35x
Capitalization 100 B
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 172,47  $
Last Close Price 174,00  $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julie L. Bushman Executive Vice President-International Operations
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Banovetz CTO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Edward Michael Liddy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-9.13%100 059
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.37.16%129 195
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY52.18%96 244
SIEMENS AG16.86%94 723
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.39.25%57 066
HITACHI, LTD.50.97%36 648
