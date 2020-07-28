Log in
3M Company MMM

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 07/28 01:02:54 pm
158.0900 USD   -3.15%
06:44a3M : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:40a3M posts 12% fall in revenue as coronavirus crisis hammers demand
RE
06:34a3M : Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results
BU
3M posts 12% fall in revenue as coronavirus crisis hammers demand

07/28/2020

July 28 (Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate 3M Co reported a 12% drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as demand for its products took a hit due to the global economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Net sales fell to $7.2 billion from $8.2 billion.

But net income attributable rose to $1.29 billion, or $2.22 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.13 billion, or $1.92 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the maker of Post-it notes and Scotch tape earned $1.78 per share in the quarter. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 928 M - -
Net income 2020 4 688 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 909 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
Yield 2020 3,63%
Capitalization 93 895 M 93 895 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 96 163
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 164,88 $
Last Close Price 163,24 $
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Monish Patolawala Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Patrick Banovetz CTO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Ty Silberhorn Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Michael L. Eskew Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-7.47%93 895
SIEMENS AG-2.78%105 934
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.82%105 801
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.50%59 307
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-39.87%58 693
HITACHI, LTD.-27.80%30 698
