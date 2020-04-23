Log in
3M : to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

04/23/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

3M (NYSE: MMM) announced today that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants.

The Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., Central Daylight Time. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, however, shareholders of record as of close of business on March 17, 2020, will be able to vote and ask questions during the meeting through the online platform.

Attending the Virtual Meeting

Shareholders can attend the meeting by accessing www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MMM2020 and entering the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, notice of internet availability of proxy materials, or email previously received. Shareholders may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting.

Guests can attend the meeting in listen-only mode by accessing www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MMM2020 and entering the information requested on the screen. Please note attendees will not have the ability to ask questions or vote during the meeting if they participate as a guest.

A support line will be available on the meeting website shortly prior to, and during, the 2020 Annual Meeting to assist shareholders with any technical difficulties they may have accessing or hearing the virtual meeting.

Asking Questions

If shareholders wish to submit a question, they may do so in two ways:

  • If shareholders want to ask a question before the meeting, then beginning on May 5, 2020, and until May 11, 2020, shareholders may log into www.proxyvote.com and enter their 16-digit control number. Once past the log-in screen, click on “Question for Management,” type in the question, and click “Submit.”
  • Alternatively, shareholders will be able to submit questions live during the meeting by accessing the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MMM2020, typing their question in the “Ask a Question” field, and clicking “Submit.”

Only questions pertinent to meeting matters will be answered during the meeting, subject to time constraints. If any questions pertinent to meeting matters cannot be answered during the meeting due to time constraints, the company intends to post and answer a representative set of these questions online at https://investor.3M.com. The posting of any such questions and answers will be done as soon as reasonably practicable after the meeting and will remain available until one week after posting.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.


© Business Wire 2020
