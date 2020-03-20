3M : to Increase Production as Coronavirus Health Crisis Mounts

By Dave Sebastian



3M Co. said it has doubled its output of N95 respirator masks over the past two months to an annual rate of 1.1 billion a year, or about 100 million a month, and plans to increase capacity by more than 30% in the next 12 months as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies.

In the U.S., the company said it currently makes more than 400 million N95 masks--which health officials say offer the most protection against coronavirus if worn properly--and also manufactures them in Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. 3M said Friday it is working with governments, medical officials, customers and distributors to direct supplies to where they are needed most.

3M said it is also increasing production of other products used to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, such as hand sanitizers, disinfectants and filtration products.

"This pandemic is affecting us all, and we are doing all we can to support public health and especially our first-responders and those impacted by this global health crisis," said Chairman and Chief Executive Mike Roman. "We are mobilizing all available resources and rapidly increasing output of critical supplies healthcare workers in the United States and around the world need to help protect their lives as they treat others."

3M hasn't changed the price it charges for the masks, but said it can't control prices that dealers and retailers charge. It called on governments to make the masks available to health-care workers, ensure efficient supply chains for critical products and lift restrictions that impede the movement of those goods.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com