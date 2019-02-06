3M : to Name CEO Mike Roman to Added Chairman Post in May

By Colin Kellaher



3M Co. (MMM) on Wednesday said its board will nominate Chief Executive Mike Roman to the additional post of chairman following the company's annual shareholder meeting on May 14.

The St. Paul, Minn., conglomerate said Inge Thulin, who currently serves as executive chairman, won't stand for reelection and will retire on June 1.

Mr. Roman was named CEO of 3M in July 2018, succeeding Mr. Thulin, after serving a year as chief operating officer and executive vice president.

Mr. Thulin was named 3M president and CEO in February 2012 and was later named to the additional post of chairman.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com