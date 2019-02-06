Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY (MMM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/06 09:52:37 am
201.54 USD   +0.21%
09:30a3M : to Name CEO Mike Roman to Added Chairman Post in May
DJ
09:07a3M : Leadership Announcement
BU
02/053M : Board Increases Dividend 6 Percent
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

3M : to Name CEO Mike Roman to Added Chairman Post in May

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 09:30am EST

By Colin Kellaher

3M Co. (MMM) on Wednesday said its board will nominate Chief Executive Mike Roman to the additional post of chairman following the company's annual shareholder meeting on May 14.

The St. Paul, Minn., conglomerate said Inge Thulin, who currently serves as executive chairman, won't stand for reelection and will retire on June 1.

Mr. Roman was named CEO of 3M in July 2018, succeeding Mr. Thulin, after serving a year as chief operating officer and executive vice president.

Mr. Thulin was named 3M president and CEO in February 2012 and was later named to the additional post of chairman.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 3M COMPANY
09:30a3M : to Name CEO Mike Roman to Added Chairman Post in May
DJ
09:07a3M : Leadership Announcement
BU
02/053M : Board Increases Dividend 6 Percent
BU
02/043M : Washington County legislators sponsor bills to study health impact of 3M ch..
AQ
02/013M : Completes Acquisition of M*Modal's Technology Business
BU
01/313M : and Elo Touch Solutions Settle Patent Infringement Action
BU
01/313M : and Miraenanotech Complete Patent License Agreement for Metal Mesh Technolo..
BU
01/30ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Finish Mixed Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Latest Trade T..
DJ
01/303M : Scales Back Outlook Over Weakness in China
DJ
01/303M : Trims forecast over china slowdown
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 33 481 M
EBIT 2019 8 140 M
Net income 2019 6 180 M
Debt 2019 12 271 M
Yield 2019 2,85%
P/E ratio 2019 18,95
P/E ratio 2020 17,49
EV / Sales 2019 3,83x
EV / Sales 2020 3,72x
Capitalization 116 B
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 203 $
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Inge G. Thulin Executive Chairman
Julie L. Bushman Executive Vice President-International Operations
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric D. Hammes Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY5.08%115 961
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL12.54%110 073
SIEMENS-1.08%93 279
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY34.87%92 461
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.82%48 587
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS9.25%45 736
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.