3M : to Sell its Gas and Flame Detection Business

3M announced today it has received a binding offer from Teledyne
Technologies Incorporated, to purchase 3M’s gas and flame detection
business for $230 million, subject to closing and other adjustments.
Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital
imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and
engineered systems. The gas and flame detection business is part of 3M’s
Personal Safety Division.
The business is a leader in fixed and portable gas and flame detection
with products sold under the Oldham, GMI, Detcon, Simtronics and Scott
Safety brand names. 3M will retain the Scott Safety brand name, which is
not included in the transaction. 3M’s gas and flame detection business
has annual global sales of approximately $120 million.
“After completing a thorough strategic review, we plan to divest the gas
and flame detection business to focus on the other businesses within our
personal safety portfolio,” said Bernard Cicut, vice president, Personal
Safety Division. “Our employees have done an outstanding job and we
thank them for their dedication to this business.”
3M’s Personal Safety Division is focused on applying 3M science to
improve the health, safety and productivity of workers all over the
world. The business is a global leader in providing Personal Protective
Equipment and solutions to a wide array of industries including
manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, mining, utilities, defense,
healthcare, and the fire service. 3M Personal Safety offers an extensive
product line which includes respirators, self-contained breathing
apparatus, hearing protection, fall protection, reflective materials and
head, eye, and face protection.
Approximately 500 employees who primarily support the gas and flame
detection business are expected to join Teledyne upon completion of the
sale.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2019,
subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, while
3M’s acceptance of the binding offer is subject to the completion of
consultation and information requirements with relevant works councils.
3M expects to record a gain of approximately $0.20 per diluted share
from this divestiture.
Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor to 3M.
