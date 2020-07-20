3M :™ Fall Protection to Incorporate Suspension Trauma Safety Straps on Harnesses by the End of March 2021

3M™ Fall Protection invented Suspension Trauma Safety Straps and will include them on all mainline ANSI and CSA certified 3M™ DBI-SALA® harnesses by the end of March 2021.

The Personal Safety Division at 3M is proud to announce that Suspension Trauma Safety Straps will be included on all mainline 3M™ DBI-SALA® branded harnesses as part of 3M™ Fall Protection’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality safety equipment to protect workers.

The broad and extensive range of our product offerings require that we execute this transition in a phased approach over time as new designs are completed and implemented. We are committed to including Suspension Trauma Safety Straps on North American (ANSI & CSA) harnesses starting in September and all mainline harnesses by the end of March 2021. All remaining North American harnesses will include Suspension Trauma Safety Straps by the end of 2021.

“3M Fall Protection introduced Suspension Trauma Safety Straps back in 2004 and received our patent on them in 2011. We have been helping fallen workers overcome the potential negative health impacts of suspension trauma (otherwise known as Orthostatic Intolerance) ever since,” said Tim Maroushek, 3M Fall Protection Global Business Leader. “As a global leader in fall protection, we feel that incorporating this critical safety component into our harnesses as a standard feature helps reinforce our ongoing commitment to enhancing worker safety.”

These are Some of the Key Product Benefits of the patented 3M™ Suspension Trauma Safety Straps:

This fall protection harness feature allows the worker, who is suspended after a fall, to stand up in their harness to help relieve the pressure being applied to arteries and veins around the top of the legs.

The continuous loop design allows both sides of the harness to relieve pressure being applied to the legs while a worker is suspended.

This innovative design accommodates either one foot or both feet in the loop of the Suspension Trauma Safety Straps at a time, enabling the worker to relieve pressure while also allowing for added movement of the legs.

The shape of the straps increases comfort and balance and helps maintain better circulation in the legs while a worker is suspended and waiting for rescue.

3M™ Fall Protection invented Suspension Trauma Safety Straps to help prevent suspension trauma and will now incorporate them into our harness designs as a fully integrated component on all mainline ANSI and CSA certified 3M™ DBI-SALA® and Protecta® P200 (Excludes Protecta® P50) harnesses by the end of March 2021.

The Personal Safety Division (PSD) at 3M has a proven track record of providing quality personal protective equipment, resources, solutions and training to help you solve the complex health and safety challenges you face. From widespread industry experience and regulatory knowledge to identifying hazards as well as providing education and training, 3M PSD can help you get your job done and get your workers safely back home through the science of safety.

