Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

3M :™ Fall Protection to Incorporate Suspension Trauma Safety Straps on Harnesses by the End of March 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

3M™ Fall Protection invented Suspension Trauma Safety Straps and will include them on all mainline ANSI and CSA certified 3M™ DBI-SALA® harnesses by the end of March 2021.

The Personal Safety Division at 3M is proud to announce that Suspension Trauma Safety Straps will be included on all mainline 3M™ DBI-SALA® branded harnesses as part of 3M™ Fall Protection’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality safety equipment to protect workers.

The broad and extensive range of our product offerings require that we execute this transition in a phased approach over time as new designs are completed and implemented. We are committed to including Suspension Trauma Safety Straps on North American (ANSI & CSA) harnesses starting in September and all mainline harnesses by the end of March 2021. All remaining North American harnesses will include Suspension Trauma Safety Straps by the end of 2021.

“3M Fall Protection introduced Suspension Trauma Safety Straps back in 2004 and received our patent on them in 2011. We have been helping fallen workers overcome the potential negative health impacts of suspension trauma (otherwise known as Orthostatic Intolerance) ever since,” said Tim Maroushek, 3M Fall Protection Global Business Leader. “As a global leader in fall protection, we feel that incorporating this critical safety component into our harnesses as a standard feature helps reinforce our ongoing commitment to enhancing worker safety.”

These are Some of the Key Product Benefits of the patented 3M™ Suspension Trauma Safety Straps:

  • This fall protection harness feature allows the worker, who is suspended after a fall, to stand up in their harness to help relieve the pressure being applied to arteries and veins around the top of the legs.
  • The continuous loop design allows both sides of the harness to relieve pressure being applied to the legs while a worker is suspended.
  • This innovative design accommodates either one foot or both feet in the loop of the Suspension Trauma Safety Straps at a time, enabling the worker to relieve pressure while also allowing for added movement of the legs.
  • The shape of the straps increases comfort and balance and helps maintain better circulation in the legs while a worker is suspended and waiting for rescue.

3M™ Fall Protection invented Suspension Trauma Safety Straps to help prevent suspension trauma and will now incorporate them into our harness designs as a fully integrated component on all mainline ANSI and CSA certified 3M™ DBI-SALA® and Protecta® P200 (Excludes Protecta® P50) harnesses by the end of March 2021.

The Personal Safety Division (PSD) at 3M has a proven track record of providing quality personal protective equipment, resources, solutions and training to help you solve the complex health and safety challenges you face. From widespread industry experience and regulatory knowledge to identifying hazards as well as providing education and training, 3M PSD can help you get your job done and get your workers safely back home through the science of safety.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on 3M COMPANY
05:21p3M : ™ Fall Protection to Incorporate Suspension Trauma Safety Straps on H..
BU
11:55aS&P 500 rises on optimism over COVID-19 vaccine, stimulus
RE
07/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/18WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17Industrials Up As Vaccine Optimism Spurs Cyclical Bets -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 927 M - -
Net income 2020 4 688 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 820 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Yield 2020 3,71%
Capitalization 91 934 M 91 934 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 96 163
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 164,88 $
Last Close Price 159,83 $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Monish Patolawala Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Patrick Banovetz CTO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Ty Silberhorn Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Michael L. Eskew Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-9.40%91 934
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.43%108 786
SIEMENS AG-3.78%101 829
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-36.65%61 842
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.1.36%57 525
HITACHI, LTD.-24.34%31 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group