Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/27 03:52:17 pm
151.27 USD   +1.55%
03:36pAmazon bars one million products for false coronavirus claims
RE
02:04pPREMIER : Masks Run Short as Coronavirus Spreads
DJ
02/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amazon bars one million products for false coronavirus claims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 03:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves

Amazon.com Inc has barred more than 1 million products from sale in recent weeks that had inaccurately claimed to cure or defend against the coronavirus, the company told Reuters on Thursday.

Amazon also removed tens of thousands of deals from merchants that it said attempted to price-gouge customers. The world's largest online retailer has faced scrutiny over the health-related offers on its platform, and earlier this week Italy launched a probe into surging prices around the internet for sanitizing gels and hygiene masks while it battled the biggest outbreak in Europe.

The coronavirus has caused at least 2,797 deaths globally. New reported infections around the world now exceed those from mainland China, where the flu-like disease arose two months ago out of an illegal wildlife market. Governments from Australia to Iran have closed schools, scrapped events and stockpiled medical supplies to contain the virus's spread.

One offer comparison site showed recent examples of higher-than-usual prices for masks on Amazon made by U.S. industrial conglomerate 3M Co.

A merchant Thursday offered a 10-pack of N95 masks for $128, a Reuters reporter saw when clicking through the buying options on Amazon. That was up from a recent seller average price of $41.24, according to the tracking website camelcamelcamel.com. The item was no longer available in a check later in the day.

A two-pack respirator was offered new at $24.99 earlier this week by a third-party seller, up from a recent average of $6.65 when sold by Amazon, the price-following site showed.

"There is no place for price gouging on Amazon," a spokeswoman said in a statement, citing the company's policy that product information must be accurate and that Amazon can take down offers that hurt customer trust, including when pricing "is significantly higher than recent prices offered on or off Amazon."

It declined to specify the exact threshold at which an item is considered unfairly priced.

The company said it has monitored for price spikes and false claims through a mix of automated and manual review of listings.

(This story refiles to delete extraneous words in second paragraph)

By Jeffrey Dastin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on 3M COMPANY
03:36pAmazon bars one million products for false coronavirus claims
RE
02:04pPREMIER : Masks Run Short as Coronavirus Spreads
DJ
02/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/253M : Recognized by Ethisphere Institute as One of the World's Most Ethical Compa..
BU
02/203M : Reaches Settlement Agreement with Wolverine Worldwide
BU
02/19EXCLUSIVE : Unilever, 3M on list of firms eligible for China loans to ease coron..
RE
02/19DuPont Deal Maker Returns As Chief -- WSJ
DJ
02/18DuPont Replaces CEO Amid Struggle to Expand Sales -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33 540 M
EBIT 2020 7 391 M
Net income 2020 5 521 M
Debt 2020 16 702 M
Yield 2020 4,02%
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,05x
EV / Sales2021 2,94x
Capitalization 85 741 M
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 175,47  $
Last Close Price 148,96  $
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julie L. Bushman Executive Vice President-International Operations
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Banovetz CTO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Ty Silberhorn Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-15.57%85 741
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.55%119 132
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-1.88%95 706
SIEMENS AG-15.48%86 886
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-2.03%56 117
HITACHI, LTD.0.50%34 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group