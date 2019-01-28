Army Veterans ALERT: Federman & Sherwood Investigates 3M Company

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into 3M Company relating to the Dual-Opened Combat Arms™ Earplugs (CAEv2). The Dual-Opened Combat Arms™ Earplugs were meant to be used as either a traditional earplug or flipped over to provide normal hearing while protecting eardrums from gunfire and explosions.

If you are an active duty military member or veteran who was issued 3M Dual-Opened Combat Arms™ Earplugs between 2002 and 2015 and experienced permanent hearing loss or tinnitus despite the use of ear plugs, please contact Robin Hester by email (rkh@federmanlaw.com) or by telephone (405) 235-1560.

Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience in representing consumers in class actions and has been appointed lead counsel in multiple complex cases.

