3M Company

3M COMPANY (MMM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/28 03:45:37 pm
193.295 USD   -1.33%
03:05pARMY VETERANS ALERT : Federman & Sherwood Investigates 3M Company
BU
01/243M CO : annual earnings release
01/23Wall Street bounces back on strong corporate earnings
RE
Army Veterans ALERT: Federman & Sherwood Investigates 3M Company

0
01/28/2019 | 03:05pm EST

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into 3M Company relating to the Dual-Opened Combat Arms™ Earplugs (CAEv2). The Dual-Opened Combat Arms™ Earplugs were meant to be used as either a traditional earplug or flipped over to provide normal hearing while protecting eardrums from gunfire and explosions.

If you are an active duty military member or veteran who was issued 3M Dual-Opened Combat Arms™ Earplugs between 2002 and 2015 and experienced permanent hearing loss or tinnitus despite the use of ear plugs, please contact Robin Hester by email (rkh@federmanlaw.com) or by telephone (405) 235-1560.

Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience in representing consumers in class actions and has been appointed lead counsel in multiple complex cases.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 32 722 M
EBIT 2018 7 662 M
Net income 2018 5 366 M
Debt 2018 11 587 M
Yield 2018 2,77%
P/E ratio 2018 21,99
P/E ratio 2019 18,29
EV / Sales 2018 3,84x
EV / Sales 2019 3,78x
Capitalization 114 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 203 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Inge G. Thulin Executive Chairman
Julie L. Bushman Executive Vice President-International Operations
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric D. Hammes Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY2.81%114 070
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL7.26%104 906
SIEMENS3.02%97 253
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.00%79 675
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.73%48 631
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS5.18%44 213
