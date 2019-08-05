Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 07:04pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 27, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased 3M Company (“3M” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MMM) common stock between February 9, 2017 and May 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their 3M investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On April 25, 2019, 3M disclosed its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results, which fell considerably short of market expectations, and lowered its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $9.25 to $9.75 per share, compared to its prior outlook of $10.45 to $10.90 per share. The Company announced a $548 million charge in the quarter to resolve current and future litigation, reflecting a reserve of $235 million for “certain environmental matters and litigation” and an additional $313 million to address current and expected coal mine dust lawsuits in Kentucky and West Virginia. Moreover, the Company announced plans to cut 2,000 jobs worldwide due to a slower-than-expected 2019.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $28.36 per share, more than 12%, to close at $190.72 per share on April 25, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that 3M’s vast internal evidence dating back decades confirmed that PFAS are toxic (which was first publicly revealed in February 2018 by Minnesota’s Attorney General); (2) that, for decades, 3M suppressed negative information and/or damaging data about PFAS; and (3) that 3M was exposed to legal action from state, county, and local governments and individuals around the country as a result of its knowledge and intentional concealment of the toxic harm caused by the use of PFAS.

If you purchased securities of 3M during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 27, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 3M COMPANY
07:04pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
06:36p3M : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company
PR
10:54a3M : Flip-Share Feature for Privacy Filters From 3M Transforms Collaboration and..
BU
08/033M : Did You Acquire 3M Before February 9, 2017? Johnson Fistel Alerts Long-Term..
PR
08/023M : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Actio..
PR
08/013M : Completes Sale of Gas and Flame Detection Business
BU
08/01SHAREHOLDER ALERT - 3M COMPANY (MMM) : September 27, 2019
PR
08/013M : Scores Major Legal Victory in Bair Hugger Litigation
BU
07/31IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
07/313M : Announces Upcoming Investor Events
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32 496 M
EBIT 2019 7 217 M
Net income 2019 5 009 M
Debt 2019 12 645 M
Yield 2019 3,41%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,31x
EV / Sales2020 3,16x
Capitalization 94 754 M
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 179,27  $
Last Close Price 164,71  $
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Inge G. Thulin Executive Chairman
Julie L. Bushman Executive Vice President-International Operations
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric D. Hammes Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-10.49%98 114
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL27.16%120 885
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY32.10%87 271
SIEMENS AG0.00%81 467
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS19.72%49 062
HITACHI, LTD.35.36%34 638
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group