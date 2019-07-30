Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of 3M Company Investors

07/30/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired 3M Company (“3M” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MMM) common stock between February 9, 2017 and May 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). 3M investors have until September 27, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On April 25, 2019, 3M disclosed its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results, which fell considerably short of market expectations, and lowered its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $9.25 to $9.75 per share, compared to its prior outlook of $10.45 to $10.90 per share. The Company announced a $548 million charge in the quarter to resolve current and future litigation, reflecting a reserve of $235 million for “certain environmental matters and litigation” and an additional $313 million to address current and expected coal mine dust lawsuits in Kentucky and West Virginia. Moreover, the Company announced plans to cut 2,000 jobs worldwide due to a slower-than-expected 2019.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $28.36 per share, more than 12%, to close at $190.72 per share on April 25, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that 3M’s vast internal evidence dating back decades confirmed that PFAS are toxic (which was first publicly revealed in February 2018 by Minnesota’s Attorney General); (2) that, for decades, 3M suppressed negative information and/or damaging data about PFAS; and (3) that 3M was exposed to legal action from state, county, and local governments and individuals around the country as a result of its knowledge and intentional concealment of the toxic harm caused by the use of PFAS.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased 3M common stock during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than September 27, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
