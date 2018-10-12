"Seal" of Approval: 3M Unveils Carton Sealing Innovations at PackExpo International

Fast and efficient carton sealing demands high speed packaging equipment
and reliable box sealing tape. 3M is announcing high-quality additions
to both categories, each designed to improve end-of-line carton sealing
operations for any size organization.
3M-Matic™
Random Case Sealer 7000r High Speed Pro/7000r3 High Speed Pro, an
ideal solution for top and bottom sealing of random-sized cases; and Scotch®
High Tack Box Sealing Tape 371+, an industrial grade packing tape
for recycled fiberboard and other medium weight box materials, will be
unveiled October 14 – 17 at PackExpo
International. Visit 3M’s booth, N-5332, in the Upper North
Building, McCormick Place, Chicago.
The 7000r/7000r3 High Speed Pro gives manufacturers and distributors
from every industry the packaging flexibility, speed and durability to
stay one step ahead of the competition. Automatically adjusting to both
case height and width, it can handle up to 28 different size cases per
minute.
Other innovative features of the 3M-Matic™ Random Case Sealer 7000r High
Speed Pro/7000r3 High Speed Pro include:
-
PLC control based for optimum performance and flexibility to connect
up and downstream operations
-
Long life column linear bearings and guides for precision upper
assembly movement
-
Outer column machine status indicator lights to maximize operator
productivity
-
3M™ AccuGlide™ 4 2” and 3” Taping Heads, to ensure reliable
application of tape without box damage
“A production line is no place for bottlenecks, and our new 7000r/7000r3
High Speed Pro case sealer enables consistent tape application at high
speeds – even if the size and shape vary with every box,” said Chad
Klostermann, US Marketing Manager – Packaging | Equipment, 3M. “Its
safety features and improved processes can help increase plant safety,
reduce labor costs and decrease downtime.”
For more information, visit www.3M.com/packaging.
Scotch® High Tack Box Sealing Tape 371+ adheres to a wide range of
materials, even corrugated boxes with 100% recycled content. The
polypropylene film backing is easy to unwind and resists abrasion,
moisture and scuffing; plus, it easily conforms around edges and on
rough surfaces for a tight seal.
Other innovative features of the Scotch® High Tack Box Sealing Tape 371+
include:
-
Tamper-evident, clear tape can be custom printed to promote your
brand; and
-
Once applied, performs well at temperatures as low as 30° F (-1.1°C)
-
Quick, easy application by hand, manual dispensers or 3M-Matic™ Case
Sealers
-
Availability in 48mm and 72mm widths
“For unmatched adhesion to seal even the toughest boxes, the 371+
ensures they’ll stay closed throughout the supply chain – no matter the
percentage of recycled content, and even in cold temperatures,” said
Ryan Bjorklund, US Marketing Manager – Packaging | Box Sealing Tape, 3M.
“It’s an ideal sealing tape option for food and beverage, electronics
and e-fulfillment industries.”
For more information, visit www.3M.com/IATD.
