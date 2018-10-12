Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY (MMM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

"Seal" of Approval: 3M Unveils Carton Sealing Innovations at PackExpo International

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 01:46am CEST

The trusted leader in packaging solutions will showcase a new feature-rich 3M-Matic™ Random Case Sealer and Scotch® High Tack Box Sealing Tape 371+

Fast and efficient carton sealing demands high speed packaging equipment and reliable box sealing tape. 3M is announcing high-quality additions to both categories, each designed to improve end-of-line carton sealing operations for any size organization.

3M-Matic™ Random Case Sealer 7000r High Speed Pro/7000r3 High Speed Pro, an ideal solution for top and bottom sealing of random-sized cases; and Scotch® High Tack Box Sealing Tape 371+, an industrial grade packing tape for recycled fiberboard and other medium weight box materials, will be unveiled October 14 – 17 at PackExpo International. Visit 3M’s booth, N-5332, in the Upper North Building, McCormick Place, Chicago.

The 7000r/7000r3 High Speed Pro gives manufacturers and distributors from every industry the packaging flexibility, speed and durability to stay one step ahead of the competition. Automatically adjusting to both case height and width, it can handle up to 28 different size cases per minute.

Other innovative features of the 3M-Matic™ Random Case Sealer 7000r High Speed Pro/7000r3 High Speed Pro include:

  • PLC control based for optimum performance and flexibility to connect up and downstream operations
  • Long life column linear bearings and guides for precision upper assembly movement
  • Outer column machine status indicator lights to maximize operator productivity
  • 3M™ AccuGlide™ 4 2” and 3” Taping Heads, to ensure reliable application of tape without box damage

“A production line is no place for bottlenecks, and our new 7000r/7000r3 High Speed Pro case sealer enables consistent tape application at high speeds – even if the size and shape vary with every box,” said Chad Klostermann, US Marketing Manager – Packaging | Equipment, 3M. “Its safety features and improved processes can help increase plant safety, reduce labor costs and decrease downtime.”

For more information, visit www.3M.com/packaging.

Scotch® High Tack Box Sealing Tape 371+ adheres to a wide range of materials, even corrugated boxes with 100% recycled content. The polypropylene film backing is easy to unwind and resists abrasion, moisture and scuffing; plus, it easily conforms around edges and on rough surfaces for a tight seal.

Other innovative features of the Scotch® High Tack Box Sealing Tape 371+ include:

  • Tamper-evident, clear tape can be custom printed to promote your brand; and
  • Once applied, performs well at temperatures as low as 30° F (-1.1°C)
  • Quick, easy application by hand, manual dispensers or 3M-Matic™ Case Sealers
  • Availability in 48mm and 72mm widths

“For unmatched adhesion to seal even the toughest boxes, the 371+ ensures they’ll stay closed throughout the supply chain – no matter the percentage of recycled content, and even in cold temperatures,” said Ryan Bjorklund, US Marketing Manager – Packaging | Box Sealing Tape, 3M. “It’s an ideal sealing tape option for food and beverage, electronics and e-fulfillment industries.”

For more information, visit www.3M.com/IATD.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 91,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 3M COMPANY
01:46a"SEAL" OF APPROVAL : 3M Unveils Carton Sealing Innovations at PackExpo Internati..
BU
10/093M : Releases Advanced Surgical Skin Prep Solution Aiding in Patient Infection P..
BU
10/08CHICKENS AND EGGS : Retailer Carrefour adopts blockchain to track fresh produce
RE
10/08Chickens and eggs - Retailer Carrefour adopts blockchain to track fresh produ..
RE
10/023M COMPANY : Report
CO
09/213M to invest in safety, healthcare sector
AQ
09/213M to invest in safety, healthcare sector
AQ
09/213M to invest in safety, healthcare sector
AQ
09/143M CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/143M COMPANY : SEC Filing 8K
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/09QUARTERLY REVIEW OF DIVGRO : Q3 2018 
10/09Dividend Income Update September 2018 
10/08ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Best September Ever, Investing Into Technology .. 
10/07Sand In My Shoes - August (Yes, August) Update 
10/07When Do You Harvest Apple Shares? In The Fall Of Course. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33 175 M
EBIT 2018 7 934 M
Net income 2018 5 499 M
Debt 2018 11 969 M
Yield 2018 2,58%
P/E ratio 2018 22,79
P/E ratio 2019 18,88
EV / Sales 2018 4,08x
EV / Sales 2019 3,97x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 212 $
Spread / Average Target 0,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Inge G. Thulin Executive Chairman
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Banovetz CTO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Edward Michael Liddy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-14.11%123 435
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL4.94%119 516
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-22.35%117 764
SIEMENS-11.75%100 699
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-17.97%45 900
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.01%44 328
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.