Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  3P Learning Limited    3PL   AU0000003PL9

3P LEARNING LIMITED

(3PL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/17
0.915 AUD   -3.17%
06:56p3P LEARNING : The Case For And Against Holiday Homework
PU
06:56p3P LEARNING : 4 Education Trends Coming in 2020
PU
06:56p3P LEARNING : 5 Personalised Learning Roadblocks That Drive Teachers Mad (and how to get around them)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

3P Learning : Is It Impossible To Personalise Learning In Large Classes?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 06:56pm EDT

My first experience with personalised learning was in a suburban primary school. There, with five other matured university students, I was left in charge of one group of six little learners. Together we were going to find out what numbers you could add to equal 7.

Before I'd reached their huddled desks, two of them were already finished and bored. Another two were steadily getting on with their work, arguing loudly about who would - and more importantly - would not - be coming to their birthday parties. It was brutal listening, but that's another story.

The last two sat blankly staring at their paper. I said hello and asked them what they were working on and what they thought they had to do. The blankness persisted. I disregarded it as nerves and prepped my excited teacher voice to take them through the task.

They nodded as I spoke, and together we went through the different ways we could find out how to add to seven. We used our fingers. We wrote it down. We used fluffy dice as props.

Realisation lit the features of one face, while the other dimmed to confusion.

We were asked to wrap-up. 25 minutes had snuck by me without notice. Desperate to help this one holdout, I asked: 'You put so much effort in today! Can you think of any way we might get to the answer?'

They looked up and said '…seben?'

One student of six, in a class with five other student-teachers, helping 30 or more students, had dominated my focus for the better part of half an hour.

Since day one of my studies, we'd been fed the mantra that 'every student is an individual learner' and that 'we must pursue personal learning'.

If I'd failed that one student, how could I possibly deliver personalised learning to a class of 30?

Years later, I can say with certainty: absolutely.

Personalised Learning For Large Classes | Challenges and Solutions

We're expected to understand and implement personalised learning that can meet the needs of various abilities and learning styles, and we know that with more students comes more variability.

However, these challenges can be overcome with good strategy, a lot of support, and a touch of luck.

Challenge 3: A Lack of Technology

When you have a bigger classroom, access to technology often becomes more of an issue.

You might have one computer for every 10 students. If you're lucky, there may be some tablets available to loan from the library. But whatever way you slice it, it's usually not enough to cover the class in any meaningful way.

Solution: Using Other Resources

Technology doesn't make or break personalisation in classes. If the resources aren't available, we need to explore other options, like setting up lessons where tech is cycled in and out of different groups, introducing books where possible, or finding activities that can be completed in place of a device.

Personalisation Is Worth The Effort

When we can shift our view of PLE from overwhelming to exciting, we open ourselves up to an opportunity that encourages students to take a more active role in their learning.

So, hang in there - it's worth the wait!

Challenge 2: Reframing the Learning Process

A core part of personalised learning is student-driven learning. Teacher-led instruction takes a backseat, meaning you become a facilitator of learning rather than the sole source of knowledge in the room.

This can be nerve-wracking as it feels counter-intuitive - if students aren't coming to me for answers, then why am I here?

Solution: Letting Go of Control

Embracing this approach can be hard for students and teachers - especially in bigger classrooms.

For us, it means giving up control; for students, it means autonomy and responsibility. They become empowered to solve problems and find solutions and answers on their own. In turn, they pass on this knowledge to their peers.

The new classroom environment can transform into one of collaborative learning: less dictation, more 'what's on the agenda for today'.

To allow the learning process to thrive, we need to let our students become our co-pilots on their respective learning journeys.

Challenge 1: Choosing A Starting Point

There's a lot of information out there. It can be hard to cut through the noise to find an approach that will work best for you. Information can be a friend, but at times it feels overwhelming.

Solution: Reach Out To The Teaching Community

Nearly all problems are old problems. Chances are someone has been where you are now and can help you out. Google, teacher forums and social media groups, or even colleagues across your school network might have one or multiple solutions to your problems.

Remember, it takes a village. In the early days of your PLE journey, collaboration will be your most important tool.

Sources

Turn Your Classroom Into a Personalized Learning Environment- ISTE.org

Six Examples of What Personalized Learning Looks Like- Edelements.com

Personalized Learning Is The Latest Buzz In The Classroom- Rand.org

What Personalized Learning Is Not- Edsurge

Disclaimer

3P Learning Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 22:55:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 3P LEARNING LIMITED
06:56p3P LEARNING : The Case For And Against Holiday Homework
PU
06:56p3P LEARNING : 4 Education Trends Coming in 2020
PU
06:56p3P LEARNING : 5 Personalised Learning Roadblocks That Drive Teachers Mad (and ho..
PU
06:56p3P LEARNING : How To Make Personalised Learning A Reality In Your Class
PU
06:56p3P LEARNING : Is It Impossible To Personalise Learning In Large Classes?
PU
06:06p3P LEARNING : 10 Ways To Spark Motivation In Your Students
PU
10/153P LEARNING : How to Motivate Students by Age and Stage of Development
PU
10/043P LEARNING : 4 Mistakes Teachers Make When Tracking Student Progress
PU
09/293P LEARNING : 5 Parent Personality Types Every Teacher Has Met
PU
09/293P LEARNING : How to Motivate Students Without Feeling Like the Bad Guy
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 56,4 M
EBIT 2020 7,56 M
Net income 2020 -
Finance 2020 31,9 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
EV / Sales2021 1,43x
Capitalization 128 M
Chart 3P LEARNING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
3P Learning Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3P LEARNING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,95  AUD
Last Close Price 0,92  AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,29%
Spread / Average Target 3,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rebekah O'Flaherty CEO, Managing Director & Director
Samuel Scott Weiss Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Yeandle Chief Financial Officer
Simon Perry Chief Information Officer
Claire Hatton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3P LEARNING LIMITED-23.75%87
TAL EDUCATION GROUP46.03%23 054
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-2.19%4 502
KROTON EDUCACIONAL17.02%4 252
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.2.03%3 727
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group