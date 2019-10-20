Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  3P Learning Limited    3PL   AU0000003PL9

3P LEARNING LIMITED

(3PL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/17
0.915 AUD   -3.17%
06:56p3P LEARNING : The Case For And Against Holiday Homework
PU
06:56p3P LEARNING : 4 Education Trends Coming in 2020
PU
06:56p3P LEARNING : 5 Personalised Learning Roadblocks That Drive Teachers Mad (and how to get around them)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

3P Learning : The Case For And Against Holiday Homework

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 06:56pm EDT

The holidays: A time for eating, travel, fun with family, relaxation and, potentially, homework.

It's a debate that's been going on for years: Does study time have any place during school vacations?

The Case For Homework Over The Holidays

The pro-homework contingent has done their research (unsurprisingly). Two meta-analyses by Cooper et al (Cooper, 1989a; Cooper, Robinson, & Patall, 2006) examined the causal relationship between homework and student achievement.

They concluded that the amount of homework a student completes coincides directly with their success rates. Their research further found that students that were assigned homework scored 23 percentile points higher on tests than learners in a class where homework wasn't assigned.

It turns out learning is a lot like exercise - it's good to rest, but not to live on the couch for a month. The less you use the skills you have and the learning you've gained, the worse shape it's going to be in when students come back to class.

The Case Against Homework Over The Holidays

So what's the other side saying?

Let's start with family time. It'd be crazy to argue that family time isn't important, and the holidays provide a special opportunity for everyone to get together without the usual distractions. In an odd twist, studies show that uninterrupted family time can also have learning benefits.

Family studies at the University of Michigan found that family time correlates closely to achievement and behaviour. Studies on family meals suggest that students who have dinner with their family have better academic scores and behavioural outcomes.

There's another thing to consider: learning can happen without homework. With access to learning software and educational programs and websites, our schools and classes no longer have to be the beginning and end of learning for students.

The Verdict

Find a good balance.

Create small, relevant and purposeful assignments as homework over the holidays. Ultimately, you want to keep your students' minds fit while they're on break - but remember this is your break too!

Sources

Why Your Teens Should Study Over The Easter Holidays- Studiosity.com

Why You Should Assign Homework Over The Holidays- Study.com

20 Reasons You Shouldn't Assign Homework Over The Holidays- Teachthought.com

Here's Why Holiday Homework Assignments Are Not Worth It- Study.com

The Case For And Against Homework- ASCD.org

Should Teachers Assign Homework Over School Breaks- Studyinternational.com

Are You Down Or Done With Homework?- Harvard.edu

Disclaimer

3P Learning Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 22:55:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 3P LEARNING LIMITED
06:56p3P LEARNING : The Case For And Against Holiday Homework
PU
06:56p3P LEARNING : 4 Education Trends Coming in 2020
PU
06:56p3P LEARNING : 5 Personalised Learning Roadblocks That Drive Teachers Mad (and ho..
PU
06:56p3P LEARNING : How To Make Personalised Learning A Reality In Your Class
PU
06:56p3P LEARNING : Is It Impossible To Personalise Learning In Large Classes?
PU
06:06p3P LEARNING : 10 Ways To Spark Motivation In Your Students
PU
10/153P LEARNING : How to Motivate Students by Age and Stage of Development
PU
10/043P LEARNING : 4 Mistakes Teachers Make When Tracking Student Progress
PU
09/293P LEARNING : 5 Parent Personality Types Every Teacher Has Met
PU
09/293P LEARNING : How to Motivate Students Without Feeling Like the Bad Guy
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 56,4 M
EBIT 2020 7,56 M
Net income 2020 -
Finance 2020 31,9 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,70x
EV / Sales2021 1,43x
Capitalization 128 M
Chart 3P LEARNING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
3P Learning Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3P LEARNING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,95  AUD
Last Close Price 0,92  AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,29%
Spread / Average Target 3,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rebekah O'Flaherty CEO, Managing Director & Director
Samuel Scott Weiss Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Yeandle Chief Financial Officer
Simon Perry Chief Information Officer
Claire Hatton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3P LEARNING LIMITED-23.75%87
TAL EDUCATION GROUP46.03%23 054
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-2.19%4 502
KROTON EDUCACIONAL17.02%4 252
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.2.03%3 727
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 117
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group