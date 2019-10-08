3SBio : (1) CHANGE OF DIRECTORS (2) CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES AND (3) CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of 3SBio Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that with effect from 8 October 2019, Mr. Wang Steven Dasong ("Mr. Wang Dasong") has resigned as a non-executive Director and Mr. Wang Rui ("Mr. Wang Rui") has resigned as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the remuneration committee (the "Remuneration Committee") and a member of each of the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") and the nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") of the Company due to their respective decisions to devote more time to their personal endeavours.

Each of Mr. Wang Dasong and Mr. Wang Rui has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in respect of his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The Board would like to express its gratitude for the contributions of Mr. Wang Dasong and Mr. Wang Rui to the Company during their tenure of service as Directors.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that with effect from 8 October 2019, Dr. Wong Lap Yan ("Dr. Wong") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of each of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee.

The biographical details of Dr. Wong are as follows:

Dr. Wong Lap Yan, aged 48, is a Chartered Biologist and Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology and a Chartered Scientist of the Science Council of the United Kingdom. Dr. Wong has over 20 years of work experience with various highly respectable healthcare and biopharmaceutical companies, genetic services providers and academia in biology, including conducting antibody cancer research in translational oncology at Genentech Inc. (formerly listed on NYSE: DNA and now a subsidiary of Roche), research in pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism at Amgen Inc. (listed on NASDAQ: AMGN) and pharmaceutical research at SRI International (a scientific research institute established by the trustees of Stanford University) in the United States. His research work has contributed to the discovery, research and development of cancer target therapy drugs, including Bevacizumab (Avastin) and Vemurafenib (Zelboraf), which are medication used to treat different types of cancers and specific eye diseases. He has published numerous medical research articles and abstracts in journals on different topics, including cancer and nutritional science, which have been cited extensively by peer scientists and researchers.

Dr. Wong has also served as a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Faculty of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong and as a Chief Executive Officer of a biotechnology company in Hong Kong. Dr. Wong is now the Chief Scientific Officer and Principal Scientist of Alom Intelligence Limited that offers deep learning technology and analytical solutions relating to healthcare and financial data, and a director and founder of Cannan Biotech Limited that offers personal genetic technology consultancy services.

Dr. Wong obtained his Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from the University of Toronto, Canada and Doctor of Philosophy in Biological Sciences from The University of Hong Kong.