3SBio : (1) CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND (2) CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that with effect from 10 February 2020, Mr. Tang Ke ("Mr. Tang") has been appointed as a non-executive Director and a member of the Remuneration Committee.

The biographical details of Mr. Tang are as follows:

Mr. Tang, aged 39, has more than 15 years of work experience in the investment sector. Mr. Tang joined CITIC Private Equity Funds Management Co., Ltd ("CITIC PE") in 2013 and had held various positions, including Vice President, Director and Principal Director, before he became in charge of the investment department of the healthcare sector at CITIC PE. Mr. Tang has substantial experience in corporate investment, strategic planning, capital operation and corporate management. Mr. Tang served as an Associate and Executive Director at the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs Gao Hua from 2008 to 2011 and later served as an Investment Manager at the Principal Investment Department of Goldman Sachs Group from 2012 to 2013.

He was also a director in BeiGene, Ltd. (a listed company on NASDAQ at the time when he was a director which has been dually listed on NASDAQ and the Stock Exchange since 2018) from 2014 to 2017 and Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (a company formerly listed on Singapore

Exchange Securities Trading Limited which was subsequently delisted in 2016) from 2016 to 2018. Mr. Tang also serves as a director of Bluesail Medical Co., Ltd.* ( 藍帆醫療股份有限公

司 ) (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 002382) and Shanghai Hanyu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.* ( 上海捍宇醫療科技有限公司 ), and as the chairman of the board of directors of Spectrum Dynamics Medical Group Limited, JW ICU Medical LTD.* ( 威海吉威重症

醫療製品有限公司), a subsidiary of Biosensors International Pte Ltd., Beijing EverLife Healthcare Hospital Management Company Limited* ( 北京長生眾康醫院管理有限公司 ) and Acotec Scientific Co. Ltd* ( 北京先瑞達醫療科技有限公司 ), respectively.

Mr. Tang obtained his Bachelor of Arts from Southeast University and his Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management of the Northwestern University.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Tang (i) does not hold any directorships in other public companies which securities are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) does not hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries;

does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (iv) does not have other major appointments or professional qualifications.

Mr. Tang has entered into an appointment letter with the Company as a non-executive Director for a term of three years commencing from 10 February 2020 for nil remuneration, which shall be automatically renewed and may be terminated by either the Company or Mr. Tang by giving one months' written notice or otherwise in accordance with the terms of the appointment letter. According to the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association"), Mr. Tang shall retire from office and be eligible for re-election in accordance with the Articles of Association.