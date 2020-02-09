Log in
3SBIO INC.

(1530)
3SBio : (1) CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND (2) CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

02/09/2020 | 11:18pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1530)

  1. CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND
    1. CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Board announces that with effect from 10 February 2020:

  1. Mr. Liu Dong has resigned as a non-executive Director and a member of the Remuneration Committee due to his decision to devote more time to his personal endeavours; and
  2. Mr. Tang Ke has been appointed as a non-executive Director and a member of the Remuneration Committee.

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of 3SBio Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that with effect from 10 February 2020, Mr. Liu Dong ("Mr. Liu") has resigned as a non-executive Director and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company (the "Remuneration Committee") due to his decision to devote more time to his personal endeavours.

Mr. Liu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in respect of his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The Board would like to express its gratitude for the contributions of Mr. Liu to the Company during his tenure of service.

1

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that with effect from 10 February 2020, Mr. Tang Ke ("Mr. Tang") has been appointed as a non-executive Director and a member of the Remuneration Committee.

The biographical details of Mr. Tang are as follows:

Mr. Tang, aged 39, has more than 15 years of work experience in the investment sector. Mr. Tang joined CITIC Private Equity Funds Management Co., Ltd ("CITIC PE") in 2013 and had held various positions, including Vice President, Director and Principal Director, before he became in charge of the investment department of the healthcare sector at CITIC PE. Mr. Tang has substantial experience in corporate investment, strategic planning, capital operation and corporate management. Mr. Tang served as an Associate and Executive Director at the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs Gao Hua from 2008 to 2011 and later served as an Investment Manager at the Principal Investment Department of Goldman Sachs Group from 2012 to 2013.

He was also a director in BeiGene, Ltd. (a listed company on NASDAQ at the time when he was a director which has been dually listed on NASDAQ and the Stock Exchange since 2018) from 2014 to 2017 and Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (a company formerly listed on Singapore

Exchange Securities Trading Limited which was subsequently delisted in 2016) from 2016 to 2018. Mr. Tang also serves as a director of Bluesail Medical Co., Ltd.* ( 藍帆醫療股份有限公

) (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 002382) and Shanghai Hanyu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.* ( 上海捍宇醫療科技有限公司 ), and as the chairman of the board of directors of Spectrum Dynamics Medical Group Limited, JW ICU Medical LTD.* ( 威海吉威重症

醫療製品有限公司), a subsidiary of Biosensors International Pte Ltd., Beijing EverLife Healthcare Hospital Management Company Limited* ( 北京長生眾康醫院管理有限公司 ) and Acotec Scientific Co. Ltd* ( 北京先瑞達醫療科技有限公司 ), respectively.

Mr. Tang obtained his Bachelor of Arts from Southeast University and his Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management of the Northwestern University.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Tang (i) does not hold any directorships in other public companies which securities are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) does not hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries;

  1. does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (iv) does not have other major appointments or professional qualifications.

Mr. Tang has entered into an appointment letter with the Company as a non-executive Director for a term of three years commencing from 10 February 2020 for nil remuneration, which shall be automatically renewed and may be terminated by either the Company or Mr. Tang by giving one months' written notice or otherwise in accordance with the terms of the appointment letter. According to the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association"), Mr. Tang shall retire from office and be eligible for re-election in accordance with the Articles of Association.

2

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Tang does not have, and/or is not deemed to have, any interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or its associated corporations (as defined under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters concerning Mr. Tang's appointment that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders nor is there any information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Tang for joining the Board.

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Following the resignation of Mr. Liu and the appointment of Mr. Tang as a non-executive Director, Mr. Tang has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee.

In light of the above, with effect from 10 February 2020, the Remuneration Committee shall comprise Dr. Wong Lap Yan (as chairman), Mr. Tang Ke and Mr. Pu Tianruo.

By order of the Board

3SBio Inc.

Dr. LOU Jing

Chairman

Shenyang, the PRC

10 February 2020

*  for identification purposes only

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are Dr. LOU Jing and Ms. SU Dongmei as executive Directors; Mr. HUANG Bin and Mr. TANG Ke as non-executive Directors; and Mr. PU Tianruo, Mr. David Ross PARKINSON and Dr. WONG Lap Yan as independent non-executive Directors.

3

3SBio Inc. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 04:17:04 UTC
