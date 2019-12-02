3SBio : (1) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND (2) APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or on reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board announces that with effect from 2 December 2019:

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of 3SBio Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that with effect from 2 December 2019, Mr. Tan Bo ("Mr. Tan") has resigned as an executive Director, an authorised representative of the Company under the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and from all other positions within the Group to spend more time on his personal endeavors.

Mr. Tan has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in relation to his resignation which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange. The Board would like to express its gratitude for Mr. Tan's remarkable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.