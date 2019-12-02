Log in
3SBio : (1) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND (2) APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

12/02/2019 | 11:15pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or on reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1530)

    1. RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND
  2. APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board announces that with effect from 2 December 2019:

  1. Mr. Tan Bo has resigned as an executive Director, an authorised representative of the Company under the Listing Rules and from all other positions within the Group to spend more time on his personal endeavors; and
  2. Ms. Su Dongmei has been appointed as the authorised representative of the Company under the Listing Rules.

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of 3SBio Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that with effect from 2 December 2019, Mr. Tan Bo ("Mr. Tan") has resigned as an executive Director, an authorised representative of the Company under the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and from all other positions within the Group to spend more time on his personal endeavors.

Mr. Tan has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in relation to his resignation which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange. The Board would like to express its gratitude for Mr. Tan's remarkable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.

1

APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board announces that Ms. Su Dongmei, an executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as an authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules to fill the vacancy arising from the resignation of Mr. Tan with effect from 2 December 2019.

On behalf of the Board

3SBio Inc.

Dr. LOU Jing

Chairman

Shenyang, the PRC

3 December 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises of Dr. LOU Jing and Ms. SU Dongmei as executive directors; Mr. HUANG Bin and Mr. LIU Dong as non-executive directors; and Mr. PU Tianro, Mr. David Ross PARKINSON and Mr. WONG Lap Yan as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

3SBio Inc. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 04:14:06 UTC
