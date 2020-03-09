Log in
3SBio : ANNOUNCEMENT - (1) NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING, (2) SHARE REPURCHASE AND (3) WRIT OF SUMMONS ISSUED BY THE COMPANY

03/09/2020 | 12:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1530)

ANNOUNCEMENT

    1. NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
      1. SHARE REPURCHASE AND
  2. WRIT OF SUMMONS ISSUED BY THE COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 2 March 2020 (the "Announcement"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The Board hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 30 March 2020, for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 ("2019 Results") and its publication and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any, for the year ended 31 December 2019.

SHARE REPURCHASE

As noted in the Announcement, the Company conducted Share Repurchase on 27 February 2020 and 28 February 2020. Due to the one-month blackout period for share repurchase prior to the Board meeting, the Company has not and will not conduct any further share repurchase during this period until the date of announcement of the 2019 Results.

1

The financial position of the Company is solid and healthy. The Board wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that it may continue to exercise its powers under the Repurchase Mandate to repurchase Shares in the open market at appropriate timing after the publication of the 2019 Results.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that any further exercise of the Repurchase Mandate by the Company will be subject to market conditions and will be at the Board's absolute discretion. There is no assurance of the timing, quantity or price of any Share repurchases or whether or not the Company will make any further repurchases at all. Therefore, shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

WRIT OF SUMMONS ISSUED BY THE COMPANY

Further, as mentioned in the Announcement, the Company had been in discussion with Mr. Yung in relation to the potential engagement of Mr. Yung as the CFO. In reliance on and induced by the misrepresentations made by Mr. Yung, the Company issued the Letter in relation to the purported potential engagement of Mr. Yung as the CFO. The Company has informed Mr. Yung that the Letter is invalid and ineffective and Mr. Yung has made demands to the Company under the Letter which the Company does not consider to be justified.

The Company considers that the Letter is not a valid offer for want of certainty and/or is subject to certain contingent conditions precedent which are not satisfied. Even if the Letter is binding (which is denied), in view of the misrepresentations made by Mr. Yung, the Company has rescinded the Letter by way of a letter to Mr. Yung dated 13 February 2020. For further background information, please refer to the Announcement.

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that after having taken into account the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, the Company issued a writ of summons in the Court of First Instance of the High Court of Hong Kong on 9 March 2020 (the "Writ"). As stated in the Writ, the claims brought by the Company against Mr. Yung include, among other things, the following:

  1. A declaration that the Letter does not amount to a valid offer; that there is no valid offer capable of being accepted; that there is no valid acceptance of any alleged offer in the Letter; and/or that there is no binding contract between the Company and Mr. Yung.
  2. A declaration that any contract between the Company and Mr. Yung has been rescinded.
  3. Damages against Mr. Yung on the ground of Mr. Yung's misrepresentations.

2

The Company will keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of any material development in connection with the above action by way of further announcement(s) as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

3SBio Inc.

Dr. LOU Jing

Chairman

Shenyang, the PRC

9 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Dr. LOU Jing and Ms. SU Dongmei as executive Directors; Mr. HUANG Bin and Mr. TANG Ke as non-executive directors; and Mr. PU Tianruo, Mr. David Ross PARKINSON and Dr. WONG Lap Yan as independent non-executive directors.

3

Disclaimer

3SBio Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 04:12:07 UTC
