3SBio : ANNOUNCEMENT - (1) NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING, (2) SHARE REPURCHASE AND (3) WRIT OF SUMMONS ISSUED BY THE COMPANY

The financial position of the Company is solid and healthy. The Board wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that it may continue to exercise its powers under the Repurchase Mandate to repurchase Shares in the open market at appropriate timing after the publication of the 2019 Results.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that any further exercise of the Repurchase Mandate by the Company will be subject to market conditions and will be at the Board's absolute discretion. There is no assurance of the timing, quantity or price of any Share repurchases or whether or not the Company will make any further repurchases at all. Therefore, shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

WRIT OF SUMMONS ISSUED BY THE COMPANY

Further, as mentioned in the Announcement, the Company had been in discussion with Mr. Yung in relation to the potential engagement of Mr. Yung as the CFO. In reliance on and induced by the misrepresentations made by Mr. Yung, the Company issued the Letter in relation to the purported potential engagement of Mr. Yung as the CFO. The Company has informed Mr. Yung that the Letter is invalid and ineffective and Mr. Yung has made demands to the Company under the Letter which the Company does not consider to be justified.

The Company considers that the Letter is not a valid offer for want of certainty and/or is subject to certain contingent conditions precedent which are not satisfied. Even if the Letter is binding (which is denied), in view of the misrepresentations made by Mr. Yung, the Company has rescinded the Letter by way of a letter to Mr. Yung dated 13 February 2020. For further background information, please refer to the Announcement.

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that after having taken into account the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, the Company issued a writ of summons in the Court of First Instance of the High Court of Hong Kong on 9 March 2020 (the "Writ"). As stated in the Writ, the claims brought by the Company against Mr. Yung include, among other things, the following: