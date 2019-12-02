3SBio : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1530)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of 3SBio Inc. 三生製藥 and their respective roles and functions in the Board and the Board committees are set out below:
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Directors
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Executive Directors
|
|
|
|
Dr. LOU Jing (Chairman & CEO)
|
-
|
C
|
-
|
Ms. SU Dongmei
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Non-executive Directors
|
|
|
|
Mr. HUANG Bin
|
M
|
-
|
-
|
Mr. LIU Dong
|
-
|
-
|
M
|
Independent Non-executive Directors
|
|
|
|
Mr. PU Tianruo
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. David Ross PARKINSON
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Dr. WONG Lap Yan
|
M
|
M
|
C
Notes:
-
Chairman of the Board Committee M Member of the Board Committee
3 December 2019
