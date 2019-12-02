Log in
3SBio : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

0
12/02/2019 | 11:25pm EST

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1530)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of 3SBio Inc. 三生製藥 and their respective roles and functions in the Board and the Board committees are set out below:

Board Committee

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Directors

Committee

Committee

Committee

Executive Directors

Dr. LOU Jing (Chairman & CEO)

-

C

-

Ms. SU Dongmei

-

-

-

Non-executive Directors

Mr. HUANG Bin

M

-

-

Mr. LIU Dong

-

-

M

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. PU Tianruo

C

M

M

Mr. David Ross PARKINSON

-

-

-

Dr. WONG Lap Yan

M

M

C

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the Board Committee M Member of the Board Committee

3 December 2019

Disclaimer

3SBio Inc. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 04:24:01 UTC
