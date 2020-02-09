3SBio : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1530)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of 3SBio Inc. 三生製藥 and their respective roles and functions in the Board and the Board committees are set out below:

Board Committee Audit Nomination Remuneration Directors Committee Committee Committee Executive Directors Dr. LOU Jing (Chairman &CEO) - C - Ms. SU Dongmei - - - Non-executive Directors Mr. HUANG Bin M - - Mr. TANG Ke - - M Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. PU Tianruo C M M Mr. David Ross PARKINSON - - - Dr. WONG Lap Yan M M C

Notes:

Chairman of the Board Committee M Member of the Board Committee

10 February 2020