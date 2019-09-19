Log in
3U HOLDING AG

(UUU)
3U : Selfio complements its online offering with own brand products

09/19/2019 | 08:07am EDT
  • High-quality products in contract manufacturing from the sanitary, heating and air-conditioning technology sector contribute to margin improvement

Marburg, 19 September 2019 - Selfio GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN: DE0005167902), is now also selling its own brands in its online business with sanitary, heating and air-conditioning systems. The initial focus is on products in high demand, such as pump groups for heating systems and decentralised and central ventilation systems. The range of products on offer is continually being expanded, and further products are already being planned. For the production Selfio employs certified contract manufacturers from Germany and the European union, which have broad experience with such technologies. Selling products under own brand offers the possibility to the customers of acquiring high quality at favourable prices. At the same time, this product strategy opens up further earnings potential in Selfio's e-commerce business.

'The positive demand trend in our online business continues. The expansion of the product and service range is a central component of our growth strategy,' emphasizes Dominik Schmucki, Managing Director of Selfio GmbH. 'We offer our customers a comprehensive and ever more attractive offer. This increases their satisfaction and motivates them to come back and recommend us. With the introduction of our own brands, we achieve advantages for all parties involved and thus sustainably extend our competitive edge.'

Disclaimer

3U Holding AG published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 12:06:07 UTC
EPS Revisions
