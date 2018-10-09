3U : Wind farm Lüdersdorf II is not sold

Marburg, October 8, 2018 - To date, the parties to the contract, 3U HOLDING AG and Green City AG (formerly Green City Energy AG), assumed that the wind farm Lüdersdorf II changes ownership as described in the option agreement dated September 2017.

Unexpectedly, 3U HOLDING AG was informed by Green City AG today that it had not received a committee approval for the acquisition of the wind farm and that the addendum to the option agreement for the sale of 100% of the shares of Märkische Windkraft 110 GmbH & Co. KG (Windpark Lüdersdorf II) will not be signed. This invalidates the option and the wind farm Lüdersdorf II remains in the portfolio of 3U HOLDING AG.

In the current financial year, the 3U Group would have achieved a non-recurring EBITDA contribution of around EUR 2.0 million discounted over its term. As a result of the wind farm staying in the 3U Group's portfolio, the latter will now receive annual EBITDA contributions over the planned term, which in total will exceed the aforementioned single premium.

However, due to the lack of these sales proceeds, the forecast which was increased during the financial year falls back to the original planning for the current financial year and is as follows:

in EUR million Current forecast of the Group's key figures 2018 Previous forecast of the Group's key figures 2018 Sales 46 - 50 46 - 50 EBITDA 6.5 - 8.0 8.0 - 9.5 Earnings 1.0 - 2.0 2.5 - 3.5

The publication of the interim announcement as at September 30, 2018 will take place on November 8,.2018.