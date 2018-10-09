Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  3U Holding AG    UUU   DE0005167902

3U HOLDING AG (UUU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

3U : Wind farm Lüdersdorf II is not sold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 08:18am CEST

Marburg, October 8, 2018 - To date, the parties to the contract, 3U HOLDING AG and Green City AG (formerly Green City Energy AG), assumed that the wind farm Lüdersdorf II changes ownership as described in the option agreement dated September 2017.

Unexpectedly, 3U HOLDING AG was informed by Green City AG today that it had not received a committee approval for the acquisition of the wind farm and that the addendum to the option agreement for the sale of 100% of the shares of Märkische Windkraft 110 GmbH & Co. KG (Windpark Lüdersdorf II) will not be signed. This invalidates the option and the wind farm Lüdersdorf II remains in the portfolio of 3U HOLDING AG.

In the current financial year, the 3U Group would have achieved a non-recurring EBITDA contribution of around EUR 2.0 million discounted over its term. As a result of the wind farm staying in the 3U Group's portfolio, the latter will now receive annual EBITDA contributions over the planned term, which in total will exceed the aforementioned single premium.

However, due to the lack of these sales proceeds, the forecast which was increased during the financial year falls back to the original planning for the current financial year and is as follows:

in EUR million

Current forecast of the Group's key figures 2018

Previous forecast of the Group's key figures 2018

Sales

46 - 50

46 - 50

EBITDA

6.5 - 8.0

8.0 - 9.5

Earnings

1.0 - 2.0

2.5 - 3.5

The publication of the interim announcement as at September 30, 2018 will take place on November 8,.2018.

Disclaimer

3U Holding AG published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 06:17:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 3U HOLDING AG
08:18a3U : Wind farm Lüdersdorf II is not sold
PU
08/15[TRANSLATE TO ENGLISH : ] 3U HOLDING AG zum Halbjahr weiter auf profitablem Wach..
PU
08/103U HOLDING AG : half-yearly earnings release
05/043U HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/203U : plans to sell the commercial property in Hanover
PU
04/133U HOLDING AG : Acquisition of another wind farm
PU
03/203U HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
20173U : publishes forecast for the financial year 2018
PU
20173U HOLDING AG : Release of Quarterly Statement III/2017
PU
20173U : enters into an option agreement for the sale of a wind farm project
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 47,8 M
EBIT 2018 5,04 M
Net income 2018 2,98 M
Debt 2018 14,0 M
Yield 2018 2,08%
P/E ratio 2018 15,00
P/E ratio 2019 20,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 42,4 M
Chart 3U HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
3U Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3U HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,50 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Schmidt Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Thoenes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Thies Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Beck-Bazlen Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Odenbreit Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3U HOLDING AG35.59%49
TOPBUILD CORP-27.71%1 940
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB29.99%1 597
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS INC-49.65%1 203
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL STRUCTURE-28.74%791
REFRIGERATION ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING--.--%494
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.