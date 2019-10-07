3U : creates the basis for groundbreaking artificial intelligence cluster in Würzburg

Marburg and Würzburg, Germany, 7 October 2019 - InnoHubs GmbH, a joint venture of 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902) and WüWi Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, has acquired an approximately 5,700 sqm site at the heart of the Skyline Hill commercial park in Würzburg, directly adjacent to the university. A corresponding purchase agreement was signed today. InnoHubs GmbH intends to construct an innovation and office property on this site. The building complex with an area of up to 14,000 sqm will offer opportunities for the further development of future-oriented technologies to large and small companies as well as research institutions and mixed working groups from universities and industry in close connection with research. The focus will be on the development of innovations in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Construction planning for this 'innovation hub' has already begun. The project will be scientifically supported by Prof. Dr. Axel Winkelmann, who is intensively committed to cooperation between industry and science.

The Chair of Business Administration and Information Systems under his leadership operates its own research and teaching laboratory for enterprise software, in particular Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and has developed it into Germany's largest ERP laboratory. The 3U subsidiary weclapp has been participating in this initiative since 2016 - among other things by working on joint research projects.

Prof. Winkelmann explains: 'Current technologies are developing rapidly in global research. The InnoHubs project is intended to support companies in establishing a close connection to our renowned university with its research groups and students in terms of both content and location. In this way, it guarantees the necessary knowledge advantage for its own future products and technologies. Last year, the State of Bavaria decided to invest in a new research centre with a focus on AI in Würzburg, which will be completed by additional professorships and junior research groups. The Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg can look back on 14 Nobel Prize winners and, according to the Nature Index 2019, is one of Germany's top four universities in the natural and life sciences. Reuters even ranks the university among the top 10% of the most innovative universities in Europe'.

At weclapp, 3U is pursuing an ambitious program to establish a team of specialists for the development of AI algorithms at several research sites worldwide. The future research unit in Würzburg, in close cooperation with the University of Würzburg, will play an important role.

'With this step we are combining two essential parts of our business and our strategy,' explains Michael Schmidt, CEO of 3U HOLDING AG. 'On the one hand, 3U HOLDING continues its success story in managing its assets by developing this innovation and office property. On the other hand, we are increasingly focusing on artificial intelligence in the area of research and development. This will enable us to further consolidate and expand the technologically leading position of our ERP platform weclapp, but also of other 3U business models such as e-commerce. And the even closer cooperation with the University of Würzburg in the new InnoHubs will open up additional opportunities for us in this way.'

Supplementary information:

In June 2018, the State of Bavaria decided by cabinet resolution that the University of Würzburg would become the central location for artificial intelligence research. Accordingly, the university is to receive six new chairs, each linked to six already existing chairs of the faculties, which will conduct joint research on AI topics. In addition, financial resources will be made available for four junior research groups. Four additional professorships for AI and robotics will also be created at the Würzburg-Schweinfurt University of Applied Sciences in close proximity to another four existing research professorships.

In this context, Würzburg is planning a new district for 5,000-8,000 people and an additional university campus on 39 hectares in Hubland, which is currently being developed as a science location. The planning includes residential buildings, a park, kindergartens, schools, universities, dormitories and other infrastructure facilities. In the immediate vicinity, the city is currently marketing the 'Skyline Hill' area with 61,000 square meters, preferably for use by IT companies.

About InnoHubs GmbH:

The company was founded in 2019 for the purpose of conducting real estate business, in particular the development, construction, management and leasing of a property in Würzburg. 3U HOLDING AG holds 75% and WüWi Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH 25% of InnoHubs GmbH.

About 3U:

3U HOLDING AG (www.3U.net) has its headquarters in Marburg, Germany, and was founded in 1997. It is the operating management and investment holding company at the head of the 3U Group. It acquires, operates and sells companies in the three segments of ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology), Renewable Energies and SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology). The 3U Group has successful and profitable business models based on megatrends in all three segments. It continues to expand its business activities dynamically, particularly in its strongest growth areas of cloud computing and online trading, in which it is striving to achieve leading positions in the market. 3U HOLDING AG's shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and on the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN: DE0005167902; identifier: UUU).