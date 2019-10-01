Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  3U Holding AG    UUU   DE0005167902

3U HOLDING AG

(UUU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

3U : subsidiary Selfio is one of Germany's best online shops for the third time in a row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 06:58am EDT
  • Consumers awarded Selfio first place in five out of six categories in the Construction and Do-It-Yourself segment (excluding store network)

Marburg, 1 October 2019 - Selfio GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN: DE0005167902), received the award 'Germany's Best Online Shop 2019' in the construction and DIY segment (excluding store network) for the third time in a row. The consumer survey was carried out by the DISQ - Deutsches Institut für Service-Qualität, a private company, on behalf of the news channel n-tv. The survey examined customer satisfaction with the online shops in six categories. Selfio achieved higher scores than the other competitors in the segment, in particular for its very good price-performance ratio and Internet presence. The SHAC online retailer from the 3U Group also achieved a top rating in this segment in terms of product range, customer service and ordering conditions.

Since its launch in 2011, the 3U subsidiary has more than tenfold increased its sales of sanitary, heating and air-conditioning systems and components from EUR 1.5 million to EUR 17.4 million in the 2018 financial year, giving it a strong position among the specialist suppliers in its sector segment; further growth is planned and foreseeable. In addition to the further expansion of its successful online marketing and online consulting services, the growth drivers include the ongoing expansion of its range to include attractive products and services, closer cooperation with renowned suppliers and the targeted use of private labels. The goal remains to join the ranks of the 100 strongest German online retailers in terms of sales and thus further increase profitability.

'We are proud that our commitment to our customers is being honoured in this way,' says Dominik Schmucki, Managing Director of Selfio GmbH, pleased with the renewed award. 'The customer stands with us in the highest place, we provide a comprehensive planning and consulting offering - and our products are on offer at absolutely fair prices. Particularly in view of the generally good rating of the online shops in the DISQ customer survey, it is a special distinction that Selfio was able to assert itself at this high level and convince customers,' adds Dominik Schmucki. 'We are continuing to work on maintaining and extending this lead.

Further information on the award can be found at: https://disq.de/online-shop-preis.html. You can find the n-tv feature here: https://bit.ly/2mDxUiX

Further information:
Dr Joachim Fleïng
Head of Investor Relations
3U HOLDING AG
Tel.: +49 (0) 6421 999-1200
Fax: +49 (0) 6421 999-1222
E-mail: IR@3U.net

About 3U:
3U HOLDING AG (www.3U.net) has its headquarters in Marburg, Germany, and was founded in 1997. It is the operating management and investment holding company at the head of the 3U Group. It acquires, operates and sells companies in the three segments of ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology), Renewable Energies and SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology). The 3U Group has successful and profitable business models based on megatrends in all three segments. It continues to expand its business activities dynamically, particularly in its strongest growth areas of cloud computing and online trading, in which it is striving to achieve leading positions in the market. 3U HOLDING AG's shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and on the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN: DE0005167902; identifier: UUU).

Disclaimer

3U Holding AG published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 10:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 3U HOLDING AG
06:58a3U : subsidiary Selfio is one of Germany's best online shops for the third time ..
PU
09/243U HOLDING AG : More than 60 participants at sales partner meeting of the 3U sub..
PU
09/193U : Selfio complements its online offering with own brand products
PU
08/293U HOLDING AG : cloud computing subsidiary weclapp presents new brand presence
PU
06/243U : receives draft valuation report for subsidiary weclapp GmbH
PU
05/243U HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/253U : plans significant revenue growth for 2019
PU
20183U : Wind farm Lüdersdorf II is not sold
PU
2018[TRANSLATE TO ENGLISH : ] 3U HOLDING AG zum Halbjahr weiter auf profitablem Wach..
PU
20183U HOLDING AG : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 52,7 M
EBIT 2019 6,59 M
Net income 2019 4,00 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,74%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,01x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 53,0 M
Chart 3U HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
3U Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3U HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,88  €
Last Close Price 1,58  €
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Schmidt Chief Executive Officer
Ralf Thoenes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Thies Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Beck-Bazlen Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Odenbreit Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3U HOLDING AG69.49%58
TOPBUILD CORP.114.29%3 306
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)40.86%1 780
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.70.20%1 712
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD1.53%671
REFRIGERATION ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING--.--%509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group