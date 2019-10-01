3U : subsidiary Selfio is one of Germany's best online shops for the third time in a row

Consumers awarded Selfio first place in five out of six categories in the Construction and Do-It-Yourself segment (excluding store network)

Marburg, 1 October 2019 - Selfio GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN: DE0005167902), received the award 'Germany's Best Online Shop 2019' in the construction and DIY segment (excluding store network) for the third time in a row. The consumer survey was carried out by the DISQ - Deutsches Institut für Service-Qualität, a private company, on behalf of the news channel n-tv. The survey examined customer satisfaction with the online shops in six categories. Selfio achieved higher scores than the other competitors in the segment, in particular for its very good price-performance ratio and Internet presence. The SHAC online retailer from the 3U Group also achieved a top rating in this segment in terms of product range, customer service and ordering conditions.

Since its launch in 2011, the 3U subsidiary has more than tenfold increased its sales of sanitary, heating and air-conditioning systems and components from EUR 1.5 million to EUR 17.4 million in the 2018 financial year, giving it a strong position among the specialist suppliers in its sector segment; further growth is planned and foreseeable. In addition to the further expansion of its successful online marketing and online consulting services, the growth drivers include the ongoing expansion of its range to include attractive products and services, closer cooperation with renowned suppliers and the targeted use of private labels. The goal remains to join the ranks of the 100 strongest German online retailers in terms of sales and thus further increase profitability.

'We are proud that our commitment to our customers is being honoured in this way,' says Dominik Schmucki, Managing Director of Selfio GmbH, pleased with the renewed award. 'The customer stands with us in the highest place, we provide a comprehensive planning and consulting offering - and our products are on offer at absolutely fair prices. Particularly in view of the generally good rating of the online shops in the DISQ customer survey, it is a special distinction that Selfio was able to assert itself at this high level and convince customers,' adds Dominik Schmucki. 'We are continuing to work on maintaining and extending this lead.

Further information on the award can be found at: https://disq.de/online-shop-preis.html. You can find the n-tv feature here: https://bit.ly/2mDxUiX

Further information:

Dr Joachim Fleïng

Head of Investor Relations

3U HOLDING AG

Tel.: +49 (0) 6421 999-1200

Fax: +49 (0) 6421 999-1222

E-mail: IR@3U.net

About 3U:

3U HOLDING AG (www.3U.net) has its headquarters in Marburg, Germany, and was founded in 1997. It is the operating management and investment holding company at the head of the 3U Group. It acquires, operates and sells companies in the three segments of ITC (Information and Telecommunications Technology), Renewable Energies and SHAC (Sanitary, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology). The 3U Group has successful and profitable business models based on megatrends in all three segments. It continues to expand its business activities dynamically, particularly in its strongest growth areas of cloud computing and online trading, in which it is striving to achieve leading positions in the market. 3U HOLDING AG's shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate and on the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN: DE0005167902; identifier: UUU).