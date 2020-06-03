Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  4basebio AG    4BSB   DE000A2YN801

4BASEBIO AG

(4BSB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

4basebio AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 12:35pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.06.2020 / 18:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Joseph M. Fernandez Roth IRA

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Joseph M.
Last name(s): Fernandez
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
4basebio AG

b) LEI
391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN801

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.87 EUR 3000 EUR
1.87 EUR 469 EUR
1.875 EUR 531 EUR
1.875 EUR 1000 EUR
1.875 EUR 1000 EUR
1.875 EUR 1000 EUR
1.875 EUR 1000 EUR
1.885 EUR 2000 EUR
1.885 EUR 2000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.8769 EUR 12000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETA


03.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 4basebio AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.4basebio.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60197  03.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on 4BASEBIO AG
12:35p4BASEBIO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/204BASEBIO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
05/204BASEBIO AG : Simple and rapid SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test project with 4basebio'..
EQ
05/154BASEBIO AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
05/154BASEBIO AG : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares ac..
EQ
05/144BASEBIO AG : 4basebio AG reports first quarter 2020 financial results
EQ
04/304BASEBIO AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
04/244BASEBIO AG : 4basebio AG Reports positive Financial Results for Fiscal Year 201..
EQ
04/224BASEBIO AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
04/224BASEBIO AG : 4basebio provides Phi29 DNA polymerase variants and expertise to d..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1,05 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
Net income 2019 -2,65 M -2,98 M -2,98 M
Net Debt 2019 1,54 M 1,73 M 1,73 M
P/E ratio 2019 -33,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 91,0 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2018 42,2x
EV / Sales 2019 86,2x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart 4BASEBIO AG
Duration : Period :
4basebio AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4BASEBIO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,20 €
Last Close Price 1,88 €
Spread / Highest target 70,7%
Spread / Average Target 70,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heikki Lanckriet Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer
Joseph M. Fernández Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Roth Chief Financial Officer
Pilar de la Huerta Martinez Member-Supervisory Board
Timothy Paul McCarthy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
4BASEBIO AG9.97%102
LONZA GROUP33.64%36 484
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.93%28 937
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.40.75%27 838
CELLTRION, INC.25.69%24 669
MODERNA, INC.206.08%23 279
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group