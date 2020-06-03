4basebio AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.06.2020 / 18:31

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Joseph M. Fernandez Roth IRA

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Joseph M. Last name(s): Fernandez Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

4basebio AG

b) LEI

391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2YN801

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.87 EUR 3000 EUR 1.87 EUR 469 EUR 1.875 EUR 531 EUR 1.875 EUR 1000 EUR 1.875 EUR 1000 EUR 1.875 EUR 1000 EUR 1.875 EUR 1000 EUR 1.885 EUR 2000 EUR 1.885 EUR 2000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.8769 EUR 12000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-05-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETA

