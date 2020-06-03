|
4basebio AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
06/03/2020 | 12:35pm EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
03.06.2020 / 18:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Joseph M. Fernandez Roth IRA
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Joseph M.
|Last name(s):
|Fernandez
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN801
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.87 EUR
|3000 EUR
|1.87 EUR
|469 EUR
|1.875 EUR
|531 EUR
|1.875 EUR
|1000 EUR
|1.875 EUR
|1000 EUR
|1.875 EUR
|1000 EUR
|1.875 EUR
|1000 EUR
|1.885 EUR
|2000 EUR
|1.885 EUR
|2000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1.8769 EUR
|12000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|4basebio AG
|
|Waldhofer Str. 102
|
|69123 Heidelberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
| www.4basebio.com
|
|
