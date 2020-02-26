Log in
4basebio AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

02/26/2020 | 06:20am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: 4basebio AG
4basebio AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

26.02.2020 / 12:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
4basebio AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
21 Feb 2020 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 10 % 52,309,785
Previous publication - % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
5,230,667 0 10 % 0 %


26.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 4basebio AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.4basebio.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

983677  26.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=983677&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 16,0 M
EBIT 2019 -0,81 M
Net income 2019 -1,24 M
Debt 2019 3,36 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -174x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 5,91x
EV / Sales2020 4,55x
Capitalization 91,0 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,70  €
Last Close Price 1,74  €
Spread / Highest target 83,9%
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heikki Lanckriet Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer
Joseph M. Fernández Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Roth Chief Financial Officer
Pilar de la Huerta Martinez Member-Supervisory Board
Timothy Paul McCarthy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
4BASEBIO AG2.05%99
LONZA GROUP16.73%31 368
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.88%28 934
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-1.65%19 359
CELLTRION, INC.-2.03%18 959
INCYTE CORPORATION-9.68%16 761
