|
4basebio AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
02/26/2020 | 06:20am EST
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: 4basebio AG
4basebio AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
26.02.2020 / 12:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares
1. Details of issuer
2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
|
4basebio AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4. Share-position
5. Details
|
|Share-position in %
|total amount of shares issued
|Resulting situation
|10 %
|52,309,785
|Previous publication
|- %
|/
|absolute
|in %
|direct
|indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
|direct
|indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
|5,230,667
|0
|10 %
|0 %
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|4basebio AG
|
|Waldhofer Str. 102
|
|69123 Heidelberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
| www.4basebio.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|16,0 M
|EBIT 2019
|-0,81 M
|Net income 2019
|-1,24 M
|Debt 2019
|3,36 M
|Yield 2019
|-
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|-174x
|P/E ratio 2020
|-
|EV / Sales2019
|5,91x
|EV / Sales2020
|4,55x
|Capitalization
|91,0 M
|
|
|
