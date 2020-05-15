Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  4basebio AG    4BSB   DE000A2YN801

4BASEBIO AG

(4BSB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

4basebio AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: 4basebio AG
4basebio AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

15.05.2020 / 18:05
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
4basebio AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
14 May 2020 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 0.00 % 48,525,915
Previous publication 9.99 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %


15.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 4basebio AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.4basebio.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1046589  15.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1046589&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on 4BASEBIO AG
12:15p4BASEBIO AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
12:10p4BASEBIO AG : Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares ac..
EQ
05/144BASEBIO AG : 4basebio AG reports first quarter 2020 financial results
EQ
04/304BASEBIO AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
04/244BASEBIO AG : 4basebio AG Reports positive Financial Results for Fiscal Year 201..
EQ
04/224BASEBIO AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
04/224BASEBIO AG : 4basebio provides Phi29 DNA polymerase variants and expertise to d..
EQ
04/204BASEBIO AG : 4basebio AG resolves on capital reduction by way of redemption of ..
EQ
04/084BASEBIO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
03/164BASEBIO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 92,8 M
Chart 4BASEBIO AG
Duration : Period :
4basebio AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4BASEBIO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,20 €
Last Close Price 1,78 €
Spread / Highest target 80,3%
Spread / Average Target 80,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 80,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heikki Lanckriet Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer
Joseph M. Fernández Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Roth Chief Financial Officer
Pilar de la Huerta Martinez Member-Supervisory Board
Timothy Paul McCarthy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
4BASEBIO AG4.11%100
LONZA GROUP25.45%33 844
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.40.11%27 712
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-14.33%25 278
MODERNA, INC.230.06%23 966
CELLTRION, INC.-0.68%23 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group