4basebio AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02/28/2020 | 07:05am EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: 4basebio AG
4basebio AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.02.2020 / 13:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|4basebio AG
|Street:
|Waldhofer Str. 102
|Postal code:
|69123
|City:
|Heidelberg
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours
Date of birth: 28 Jul 1961
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, SPARTA AG
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|14.46 %
|5.72 %
|20.18 %
|52,309,785
|Previous notification
|17.11 %
|5.71 %
|22.82 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A2YN801
|7566509
| %
|14.46 %
|Total
|7566509
|14.46 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Convertible bond
|26.08.2021
|until 13.08.2021
|Physical
|1562952
|2.99 %
|Call option
|until 27.08.2021
|Physical
|1428570
|2.73 %
|Total
|2991522
|5.72 %
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Wilhelm K. T. Zours
| %
| %
| %
|DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft
| %
| %
|5.93 %
|VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft
| %
| %
| %
|Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
|9.27 %
| %
|10.70 %
|AEE Ahaus-Enscheder AG
| %
| %
| %
|Wilhelm K. T. Zours
| %
| %
| %
|DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft
| %
| %
|5.93 %
|VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft
| %
| %
| %
|Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
|9.27 %
| %
|10.70 %
|SPARTA AG
|3.48 %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
