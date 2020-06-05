|
4basebio AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06/05/2020 | 12:20pm EDT
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: 4basebio AG
05.06.2020 / 18:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|4basebio AG
|Street:
|Waldhofer Str. 102
|Postal code:
|69123
|City:
|Heidelberg
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours
Date of birth: 28 Jul 1961
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, SPARTA AG
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|18.96 %
|6.22 %
|25.18 %
|48525915
|Previous notification
|18.04 %
|6.21 %
|24.24 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A2YN801
|0
|9202819
|0.00 %
|18.96 %
|Total
|9202819
|18.96 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Convertible bond
|26.08.2021
|until 13.08.2021
|Physical
|1587363
|3.27 %
|Call option
|
|until 27.08.2021
|Physical
|1428570
|2.94 %
|
|
|
|Total
|3015933
|6.22 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|- Wilhelm K. T. Zours
| %
| %
| %
|- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft
| %
| %
|6.43 %
|- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft
| %
| %
| %
|- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
|13.02 %
| %
|14.58 %
|- AEE Ahaus-Enscheder AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|- Wilhelm K. T. Zours
| %
| %
| %
|- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft
| %
| %
|6.43 %
|- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft
| %
| %
| %
|- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
|13.02 %
| %
|14.58 %
|- SPARTA AG
|3.92 %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|- Wilhelm K. T. Zours
| %
| %
| %
|- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft
| %
| %
|6.43 %
|- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft
| %
| %
| %
|- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
|13.02 %
| %
|14.58 %
|- Investunity AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|- Wilhelm K. T. Zours
| %
| %
| %
|- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft
| %
| %
|6.43 %
|- VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft
| %
| %
| %
|- Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
|13.02 %
| %
|14.58 %
|- Latonba AG
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|4basebio AG
|
|Waldhofer Str. 102
|
|69123 Heidelberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
| www.4basebio.com
|
