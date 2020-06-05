DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: 4basebio AG

4basebio AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



05.06.2020 / 18:15

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: 4basebio AG Street: Waldhofer Str. 102 Postal code: 69123 City: Heidelberg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Wilhelm K. T. Zours

Date of birth: 28 Jul 1961

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, SPARTA AG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 02 Jun 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 18.96 % 6.22 % 25.18 % 48525915 Previous notification 18.04 % 6.21 % 24.24 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A2YN801 0 9202819 0.00 % 18.96 % Total 9202819 18.96 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Convertible bond 26.08.2021 until 13.08.2021 Physical 1587363 3.27 % Call option until 27.08.2021 Physical 1428570 2.94 % Total 3015933 6.22 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) - Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % % - DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft % % 6.43 % - VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % % - Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 13.02 % % 14.58 % - AEE Ahaus-Enscheder AG % % % - % % % - Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % % - DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft % % 6.43 % - VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % % - Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 13.02 % % 14.58 % - SPARTA AG 3.92 % % % - % % % - Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % % - DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft % % 6.43 % - VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % % - Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 13.02 % % 14.58 % - Investunity AG % % % - % % % - Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % % - DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft % % 6.43 % - VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % % - Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft 13.02 % % 14.58 % - Latonba AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

04 Jun 2020

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

05.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

