MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  4basebio AG    4BSB   DE000A2YN801

4BASEBIO AG

(4BSB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

4basebio AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/28/2020 | 01:05pm EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: 4basebio AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
4basebio AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.02.2020 / 19:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
4basebio AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 28.02.2020
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
53.033.177


28.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 4basebio AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.4basebio.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

985683  28.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=985683&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 16,0 M
EBIT 2019 -0,81 M
Net income 2019 -1,24 M
Debt 2019 3,36 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -167x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 5,68x
EV / Sales2020 4,38x
Capitalization 87,4 M
Chart 4BASEBIO AG
Duration : Period :
4basebio AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4BASEBIO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,70  €
Last Close Price 1,67  €
Spread / Highest target 91,6%
Spread / Average Target 61,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heikki Lanckriet Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer
Joseph M. Fernández Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Roth Chief Financial Officer
Pilar de la Huerta Martinez Member-Supervisory Board
Timothy Paul McCarthy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
4BASEBIO AG-2.05%96
LONZA GROUP12.66%30 442
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.62%27 523
CELLTRION, INC.-1.73%18 820
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-5.21%18 657
INCYTE CORPORATION-10.71%16 440
