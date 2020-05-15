4basebio AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05/15/2020 | 12:15pm EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: 4basebio AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
4basebio AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
15.05.2020 / 18:10
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
4basebio AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
14 May 2020
3. New total number of voting rights:
48525915
