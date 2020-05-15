DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: 4basebio AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

4basebio AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



15.05.2020 / 18:10

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer 4basebio AG

Waldhofer Str. 102

69123 Heidelberg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 14 May 2020

3. New total number of voting rights: 48525915



