Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  4basebio AG    4BSB   DE000A2YN801

4BASEBIO AG

(4BSB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

4basebio : announces process for spin-off and separate stock market listing for its DNA business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 05:35am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4basebio AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
4basebio AG announces process for spin-off and separate stock market listing for its DNA business

17-Aug-2020 / 11:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

4basebio AG announces process for spin-off and
separate stock market listing for its DNA business

Heidelberg, Germany, and Cambridge, UK, 17 August 2020 - Following a strategic review, 4basebio AG (formerly Expedeon AG) (Frankfurt: 4BSB; ISIN: DE000A2YN801; Prime Standard) today announces its intention to commence a process to spin off its whole operating business, namely the Genomics and DNA manufacturing business which includes 4basebio SLU and 4basebio Ltd. Subject to an ongoing legal and tax review, a spin-off of the business into a separate company is intended which shall have its corporate seat in the UK and be listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), a submarket of the London Stock Exchange market. 4basebio AG is considering retaining a significant minority stake in the new entity and distributing the remaining shares to its existing shareholders. As part of this process, 4basebio AG will ensure the spin-off is suitably capitalised from the existing cash of 4basebio AG. The management board of 4basebio AG would join the board of the spin-off and assume responsibility for the day to day operation of this organisation. As a result of the planed process, 4basebio AG would in addition to its participation in the new company still hold a significant cash position. The intention is to complete this core process by 31 December 2020.

The company will continue to keep its shareholders updated during this process.

*** end of ad hoc announcement ***

For further information, please contact:

4basebio AG
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet
CEO/CSO
Phone: +44 1223 873 364
Email: heikki.lanckriet@4basebio.com
Investors' information: investors.4basebio.com

MC Services AG (Investor Relations and International Media Relations)
Julia Hofmann
Phone: +49 89 210228 0
Email: 4basebio@mc-services.eu

### This publication is intended for information only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. Some statements included in this press release, relating neither to proven financial results nor other historical data, should be viewed as forward-looking, i.e. not definite. Such statements are mainly predictions of future results, trends, plans or goals. These statements should not be considered to be total guarantees since given their very nature they are subject to known and unknown risks and imponderability and can be affected by other factors as a consequence of which the actual results, plans and goals of 4basebio AG may deviate greatly from the established conclusions or implied predictions contained in such statements. 4basebio does not undertake to publicly update or revise these statements in the light of new information or future results or for any other reason. ###




Contact:
David Roth
Vorstand/ CFO

Expedeon AG

Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg, GERMANY

Tel. +49 6221 3540 125
Fax. +49 6221 3540 127

17-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 4basebio AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6221 3540 125
Fax: +49 (0) 6221 3540 127
E-mail: investor@4basebio.com
Internet: www.4basebio.com
ISIN: DE000A2YN801
WKN: A2YN80
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1119445

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1119445  17-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1119445&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about 4BASEBIO AG
05:35a4BASEBIO : announces process for spin-off and separate stock market listing for ..
EQ
08/134BASEBIO AG : 4basebio AG reports first six months of 2020 financial results
EQ
07/304BASEBIO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
07/284BASEBIO AG : 4basebio informs about takeover bid by Sparta AG
EQ
07/09EXPEDEON : Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
PU
07/084BASEBIO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
06/30EXPEDEON : Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR
PU
06/194BASEBIO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
06/174BASEBIO AG : 4basebio reports on results of Annual General Meeting 2020
EQ
06/154BASEBIO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,90 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
Net income 2020 -4,20 M -4,97 M -4,97 M
Net cash 2020 80,4 M 95,2 M 95,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 100,0 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2020 21,7x
EV / Sales 2021 32,7x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart 4BASEBIO AG
Duration : Period :
4basebio AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 4BASEBIO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,30 €
Last Close Price 2,06 €
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 60,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heikki Lanckriet Chief Executive Officer & Chief Scientific Officer
Joseph M. Fernández Chairman-Supervisory Board
David Roth Chief Financial Officer
Pilar de la Huerta Martinez Member-Supervisory Board
Timothy Paul McCarthy Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
4BASEBIO AG20.82%118
LONZA GROUP57.25%45 382
CELLTRION, INC.68.23%34 308
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.35%30 839
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.37.64%27 364
MODERNA, INC.253.53%27 286
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group