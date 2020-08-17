4basebio : announces process for spin-off and separate stock market listing for its DNA business

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4basebio AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

4basebio AG announces process for spin-off and separate stock market listing for its DNA business



17-Aug-2020 / 11:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Heidelberg, Germany, and Cambridge, UK, 17 August 2020 - Following a strategic review, 4basebio AG (formerly Expedeon AG) (Frankfurt: 4BSB; ISIN: DE000A2YN801; Prime Standard) today announces its intention to commence a process to spin off its whole operating business, namely the Genomics and DNA manufacturing business which includes 4basebio SLU and 4basebio Ltd. Subject to an ongoing legal and tax review, a spin-off of the business into a separate company is intended which shall have its corporate seat in the UK and be listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), a submarket of the London Stock Exchange market. 4basebio AG is considering retaining a significant minority stake in the new entity and distributing the remaining shares to its existing shareholders. As part of this process, 4basebio AG will ensure the spin-off is suitably capitalised from the existing cash of 4basebio AG. The management board of 4basebio AG would join the board of the spin-off and assume responsibility for the day to day operation of this organisation. As a result of the planed process, 4basebio AG would in addition to its participation in the new company still hold a significant cash position. The intention is to complete this core process by 31 December 2020.

The company will continue to keep its shareholders updated during this process.

For further information, please contact:

4basebio AG

Dr. Heikki Lanckriet

CEO/CSO

Phone: +44 1223 873 364

Email: heikki.lanckriet@4basebio.com

Investors' information: investors.4basebio.com

MC Services AG (Investor Relations and International Media Relations)

Julia Hofmann

Phone: +49 89 210228 0

Email: 4basebio@mc-services.eu



