Expedeon : 4basebio AG announces allotment ratio and final number of shares for the share buy back

21 February 2020

4basebio AG announces allotment ratio and final number of shares for the share buy

Heidelberg, Germany, and Cambridge, UK, 21 February 2020 - 4basebio AG (formerly Expedeon AG) (Frankfurt: 4BSB; ISIN: DE000A2YN801; Prime Standard) today announces the allotment ratio and the final number of shares for the announced share buyback program. With an allotment quota of rounded 93.66% of the accepting shareholders, the Company will buy back a total of 5,230,667 shares, which represents approximately 10.00% of the share capital. The settlement of the offer is expected to take place on 24 February 2020.

As part of the share buyback offer 5,584,558 shares within the price range of EUR 1.60 to EUR 1.85 have been tendered to 4basebio AG by the end of the acceptance period on 10 February 2020. In accordance with the offer and the volume increase decided by the Management Board on 10 February 2020, the offer of 4basebio AG related to a buyback of up to 5,230,726 shares in total.

The allotment ratio is rounded 93.66% per accepting shareholder who has accepted the buyback offer of 4basebio AG in accordance with Section 2.2 a) either (i) at a shareholder purchase price (Aktionärskaufpreis) equal to or below the final purchase price (Endgültiger Kaufpreis) or (ii) at the final purchase price. For shareholders who have given an instruction to tender up to 100 shares, the allocation quota is 100%. As announced by the Company on 14 February 2020, the final purchase price of EUR 1.85 has been determined pursuant to Section 2.2 b) i) of the offer document at the end of the acceptance period.

4basebio AG, formerly operating under the name of Expedeon AG, is an enabler of exciting advances in medical science and patient care. After divestment of its immunology and proteomics products portfolio on January 1 2020, the Company changed its name to 4basebio AG reflecting the enhanced focus on technologies and products centered around DNA. The Company will focus on DNA manufacturing to supply DNA products for therapeutic and other uses requiring large amounts of high-purity DNA, such as the fast-growing market of novel gene therapies and gene vaccines. Besides DNA manufacturing, 4basebio aims at providing research and diagnostic products based on its RNA reverse transcriptase, DNA polymerase and DNA primase enzymes, addressing the research tools and diagnostic products markets.